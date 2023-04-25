Online passbook facility of EPFO down

The online passbook facility of the Employees’ Provident Fund has been unavailable for the last few days. This has left subscribers concerned as they have been unable to access their account balance and many also have to provide proof of remittance on higher wages while applying for higher pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme.

“All services except Member Passbook have resumed operation. Member Passbook & UMANG are under maintenance. ‘Know Your Balance’ facility through missed call and SMS is operational,” said a message on the EPFO’s website.

Many members also took to social media to complain that the facility is not available for the last several days. “Dear member, we regret the inconvenience. The concerned team is looking into the matter. Kindly wait for some time. The matter will be resolved shortly,” the EPFO responded on Twitter to many such complaints.

Significantly, a new e-passbook facility was launched by Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav on March 28, which was to enable subscribers to view more details of their accounts in graphical representations.