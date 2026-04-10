One property sold to over 25 buyers in Rs 500 crore Gurugram fraud — How to avoid such scams and 7 must-check documents
A Rs 500 crore property fraud in Gurugram, where a single commercial unit was allegedly sold to over 25 buyers, highlights a critical gap in real estate transactions — registered documents alone do not guarantee ownership. Here’s what went wrong and the 7 key property documents every buyer must verify to avoid falling into similar traps.
A shocking real estate fraud in Gurugram once again exposed a critical gap in property transactions — documents alone do not guarantee ownership.
In the widely reported 32nd Avenue case, a single commercial property was allegedly sold to over 25 buyers, triggering a scam estimated at nearly Rs 500 crore. Despite many buyers holding agreements, receipts and even registered documents, ownership itself became disputed — leaving investors in limbo.
What happened in the Gurugram Rs 500 crore fraud?
According to reports, Dhruv Dutt Sharma, CEO of the 32nd Avenue commercial project, was arrested in February 2026. Investigators allege that a 3,000 sq. ft. commercial floor was sold multiple times between 2021 and 2023.
The modus operandi reportedly included – selling the same unit to multiple investors, creating fake agreements and misleading documentation, delaying or stalling conveyance deeds and leasing back properties via an associated firm to retain control.
While initial reports suggested around 25 affected buyers, authorities now suspect the number could run into hundreds, with multiple FIRs already filed.
Final and most important step: Independent legal check
Even if all documents look clean, experts strongly advise one final step. “Every buyer must undertake title diligence by issuing public notice, conducting searches at sub-registrar office and at the registrar of corporate affairs,” says Harsh Parikh.
This includes independent title search, public notice to invite objections, verification of records beyond seller-provided papers.
Summing up…
The Rs 500 crore Gurugram fraud is not just another scam — it is a reminder that real estate transactions demand deeper scrutiny than paperwork suggests. For buyers, the takeaway is clear: Don’t rely on documents alone. Verify the title, check records independently, and involve a legal expert before investing.
Disclaimer:
This article is based on publicly available reports, expert commentary, and general legal and financial principles related to property transactions in India. The case details mentioned are subject to ongoing investigation and may evolve as authorities proceed further.
The document checklist and due diligence measures highlighted in the story are for informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal or investment advice. Property laws, documentation requirements, and verification processes may vary depending on the state, nature of the property, and specific transaction terms.
Readers are advised to conduct independent verification of property records and consult qualified legal professionals, chartered accountants, or real estate experts before entering into any property transaction or making investment decisions. The publication and the author shall not be held responsible for any losses arising from reliance on the information provided in this article.