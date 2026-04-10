A shocking real estate fraud in Gurugram once again exposed a critical gap in property transactions — documents alone do not guarantee ownership.

In the widely reported 32nd Avenue case, a single commercial property was allegedly sold to over 25 buyers, triggering a scam estimated at nearly Rs 500 crore. Despite many buyers holding agreements, receipts and even registered documents, ownership itself became disputed — leaving investors in limbo.

What happened in the Gurugram Rs 500 crore fraud?

According to reports, Dhruv Dutt Sharma, CEO of the 32nd Avenue commercial project, was arrested in February 2026. Investigators allege that a 3,000 sq. ft. commercial floor was sold multiple times between 2021 and 2023.

The modus operandi reportedly included – selling the same unit to multiple investors, creating fake agreements and misleading documentation, delaying or stalling conveyance deeds and leasing back properties via an associated firm to retain control.

While initial reports suggested around 25 affected buyers, authorities now suspect the number could run into hundreds, with multiple FIRs already filed.

Registration is not enough: What the law says

This case raises a key legal question — if multiple buyers have registered documents, who is the rightful owner?

Harsh Parikh, Partner at Khaitan & Co, explains that registration alone is not decisive.

“Property law prescribes that the first document to be executed will get preference. Registration alone is not enough. Date of execution is of paramount importance.”

In simple terms, the earliest valid transaction can override later ones, even if others also hold registered papers.

The biggest lesson: Title matters more than documents

The Gurugram case underlines a hard truth: A bundle of documents does not equal clear ownership and only a properly verified title does.

To avoid falling into similar traps, experts stress the need for thorough due diligence before buying property.

7 must-check property documents before buying (as suggested by Sujit Bangar, Founder, TaxBuddy.com)

1. Mother Deed

This is the origin document of ownership. It helps establish how the title started and forms the base for verifying all subsequent transfers.

2. Complete chain of Sale Deeds

Collect all sale deeds in the ownership chain and check:

Names match across documents

Property details are consistent

Each transfer is properly registered

3. Encumbrance Certificate

This reveals loans or mortgages, legal claims, past transactions.

Any undisclosed entry should be treated as a major red flag.

4. Mutation Records

These show whether government land records recognise the current owner. While not proof of title, they act as a crucial cross-check.

5. Property Tax Records

Ensure the seller is the one paying taxes, no dues are pending as mismatch here could indicate ownership or possession issues.

6. Approved Building Plan & Occupancy Certificate

Especially for commercial properties, verify that construction matches approved plans and usage is legally permitted.

7. RERA Registration (if applicable)

Check project details on the RERA portal like promoter name, approvals and layout, disclosures, etc. Any mismatch with seller claims is a serious warning sign.

Final and most important step: Independent legal check

Even if all documents look clean, experts strongly advise one final step. “Every buyer must undertake title diligence by issuing public notice, conducting searches at sub-registrar office and at the registrar of corporate affairs,” says Harsh Parikh.

This includes independent title search, public notice to invite objections, verification of records beyond seller-provided papers.

Summing up…

The Rs 500 crore Gurugram fraud is not just another scam — it is a reminder that real estate transactions demand deeper scrutiny than paperwork suggests. For buyers, the takeaway is clear: Don’t rely on documents alone. Verify the title, check records independently, and involve a legal expert before investing.

Disclaimer:

This article is based on publicly available reports, expert commentary, and general legal and financial principles related to property transactions in India. The case details mentioned are subject to ongoing investigation and may evolve as authorities proceed further.

The document checklist and due diligence measures highlighted in the story are for informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal or investment advice. Property laws, documentation requirements, and verification processes may vary depending on the state, nature of the property, and specific transaction terms.

Readers are advised to conduct independent verification of property records and consult qualified legal professionals, chartered accountants, or real estate experts before entering into any property transaction or making investment decisions. The publication and the author shall not be held responsible for any losses arising from reliance on the information provided in this article.