One Nation One Card: All you need to know about the National Common Mobility Card launched by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the One Nation One Card in association with the State Bank of India (SBI). It is the first National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) with which you will be able to make multiple kinds of payments such as transport charges, including metro services and toll tax, across the country and withdraw money from the same card. Among other things, this card will let you pay for all times of public transport using only one card all over the country. This ‘One Nation One Card’ has been developed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

All you need to know about this RuPay National Common Mobility Card:

– The National Common Mobility Card will be issued by all banks as debit, credit, and pre-paid card.

– In the form of debit, credit or prepaid card, this RuPay Contactless Card with NCMC is now available with almost 25 large banks. Banks, including SBI, Allahabad Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank, and PNB, are offering debit, credit or prepaid cards. It can also be issued from the Paytm Payments Bank.

– Customers need to get in touch with their bank to get the RuPay card. However, the NCMC system as of now is under trail for only a few stations of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

– You will just be needing one single card for making payments across all segments. This includes metro, bus, suburban railways, toll, parking, e-commerce sites, and smart city.

– Apart from the payment options, this inter-operable transport ‘One Nation One Card’, will also let you withdraw money from ATM.

– Consumers may benefit from loyalty or reward points from partner banks, as provided in case of Debit and Credit cards

– This One Nation One Card is supported by Automatic Fare Collection Gate ‘SWAGAT’ and an Open Loop Automatic Fare Collection System ‘SWEEKAR’, that was launched Under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.