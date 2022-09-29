On World Heart Day, use heart for your heart’s health

By Ajay Shah, Director & Head- Retail, Care Health Insurance

World Heart Day gives us an opportunity to bring to the forefront, the importance of our heart’s well-being for a healthy life. By virtue of its implicit existence, a healthy heart directly defines our living.

Every year, around 1.7 crore people die due to cardiovascular diseases, accounting approximately 31 per cent of all global mortality. It is further noteworthy, that over 75 per cent of these cardiovascular ailments occur in low to middle income countries. Moreover, pressing global issues like air pollution is also the reason for more than 25 per cent cardiovascular disease related deaths, taking the lives of more than 7 million people globally.

Changing lifestyle patterns, zero or poor work-life balance, mental health issues such as stress and anxiety, and lack of physical activities have aggravated these risks of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). In addition, lifestyle conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and related health problems have also led to an increase in heart issues especially in the younger population.

It is hence imperative that we adapt measures which help in managing our heart’s health better and avoiding cardiovascular ailments in future. This will help promote overall well-being and thus build a healthier society.

Measures towards building a healthier world

Better health management, improving access to quality healthcare and raising awareness about making the right health choices can help achieve this goal. In addition, it is also fundamental that we involve every individual in this initiative to achieve faster results.

Taking wiser steps for sustained benefit

This World Heart Day, the motto is ‘Use heart for every heart’. Millions across the globe are uniting this season to fight against cardiovascular ailments by supporting each other, using their heart for nature, humanity and most importantly for themselves.

They are educating people on cardiovascular diseases and raising awareness around heart health with local activities, health check-up camps and community programs. In addition to this, people are encouraging others to inculcate healthy lifestyles like indulging more in physical activities such as walking & cycling instead of traveling by car or bikes which enables healthier nature, we all live in. In summation, people are also using the true essence of care for oneself by controlling psychological stress through exercises, proper diet, meditation, and getting sufficient, quality sleep.

It is crucial to think this way & gain long-term and lasting benefits for ourselves and our home.

Securing future health with a Comprehensive Health Insurance plan

Rising medical inflation has made the need for a Comprehensive Health Insurance an insistent necessity. Medical emergencies can occur unexpectedly any time without giving a room to plan for ones’ finances. It is therefore advisable we plan wisely and in advance, to deal with such unforeseen events. Securing our health with a comprehensive Health Insurance plan which also covers pre-existing heart conditions and brings to the fore, maximum protection & coverage for heart related ailments is definitely essential for a healthy, secured and worry-free life.

Additionally, such plans offer a wide array of benefits like Cardiac Annual Health Check-up, Pre & Post Hospitalization as well as AYUSH Coverage.

This is the right time that we join hands and contribute our bit in creating a healthier world for all. Health-related ailments have emerged as a global burden and with events like World Heart Day, actions can be initiated on a large scale by engaging each stakeholder. It is an opportunity to execute result-oriented steps to benefit humanity and the environment at large.