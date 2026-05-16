Central government employees may have several reasons to watch the outcomes of the 49th meeting of the National Council of the Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM), where a range of long-pending service matters—from pension and promotions to compassionate appointments and medical reimbursement—came up for discussion.

The 49th JCM meeting was held on May 11 under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary T.V. Somanathan, with senior officials from the Department of Expenditure, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Railways, Defence, Health and other ministries in attendance, according to a note circulated by the Staff Side of the National Council JCM.

Employee representatives used the meeting to press for action on several unresolved demands, many of which they want considered as part of the upcoming 8th Pay Commission framework.

Here are the key takeaways:

1. Some post-2004 employees may get Old Pension Scheme relief

One of the most significant discussions was around pension coverage under the CCS (Pension) Rules.

Staff-side representatives argued that employees recruited against vacancies that were sanctioned before December 22, 2003 should be covered under the Old Pension Scheme, even if appointments happened later.

The note says that for compassionate appointments too, if the employee had applied before the cutoff date and met eligibility conditions, they may be considered under OPS.

“Secretary DOE / DOP&PW agreed to get implement it within a week’s time,” the staff-side note said.

This could be a major relief for a section of employees caught in the OPS-NPS transition.

2. Pension issues may be sent to 8th Pay Commission

Employee unions raised several pension-related demands, including:

pension revision for existing pensioners

restoration of commuted pension

enhancement of pension

inclusion of pension issues in the 8th Pay Commission’s terms of reference

The Cabinet Secretary indicated that some pension-related matters could be referred to the 8th Pay Commission.

That means pensioners may have to wait for broader recommendations rather than immediate action.

3. Medical reimbursement issues may finally move

Healthcare concerns featured prominently.

Staff-side members argued that central government employees and pensioners should get full reimbursement of medical treatment expenses and that non-reimbursable items should be reconsidered.

They also pointed out that hearing aid reimbursement rates have not been revised for over a decade.

The Cabinet Secretary reportedly directed that these issues be examined and a decision taken within three months.

Dental implant reimbursements were also discussed, with employee representatives arguing these should not be treated as cosmetic expenses.

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4. Promotion delays come under scrutiny

Delays in departmental promotions were flagged as a serious concern.

Employee representatives said some departments are delaying Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs), leaving employees waiting for years.

The issue was especially raised in the context of defence establishments.

The Cabinet Secretary reportedly asked DoPT to issue stricter instructions to ministries on timely promotions.

5. Compassionate appointment rules may be reviewed

Compassionate appointments emerged as another emotionally sensitive issue.

Staff-side members said the current 5% ceiling creates hardship for families of deceased employees.

Concerns were also raised over delays in defence establishments.

According to the meeting note, the Cabinet Secretary said increasing the quota is a policy issue requiring detailed examination, but specific concerns raised by employee representatives would be reviewed by the concerned departments.

6. Outsourcing and manpower shortages raised

Employee unions also raised concerns over growing dependence on outsourcing.

They argued that workloads are increasing in departments while permanent recruitment is not keeping pace.

This, they said, is putting pressure on existing staff and weakening job stability.

While no immediate policy announcement was made, the issue was formally placed before the top bureaucracy.

7. Defence civilian employees get some clarity

A significant development came for employees of former Ordnance Factories, now functioning under defence public sector units after corporatisation.

The Cabinet Secretary reportedly said the government has decided to recommend extending deemed deputation of these employees till retirement while retaining their status as central government employees, subject to approval by the Empowered Group of Ministers.

This is likely to be seen as a major relief for affected employees.

8. Night Duty Allowance issue still under process

The long-pending issue of Night Duty Allowance for defence civilian employees was also discussed.

The note says the proposal is being processed in the Department of Expenditure and a decision may be taken soon.

9. JCM meeting frequency itself questioned

Interestingly, employee representatives also questioned the functioning of the JCM itself.

The staff side noted that while the JCM scheme has completed 60 years, only 49 meetings of the National Council have been held.

“As per the JCM Scheme, 3 meetings in a year should take place,” the staff-side representatives pointed out.

The Cabinet Secretary reportedly assured efforts would be made to hold regular meetings.

10. Service litigation burden highlighted

Employee representatives also criticised repeated litigation by departments in service matters.

They argued that even after court rulings, similarly placed employees are often forced into separate legal battles.

The Cabinet Secretary asked the staff side to provide examples where judgments were implemented only for petitioners and not for similarly placed employees.

Why this matters

While many of these decisions are not final policy announcements yet, the 49th JCM meeting gives a clear sense of the issues central government employees want addressed ahead of the 8th Pay Commission process.

For lakhs of employees and pensioners, the discussion signals movement on long-pending demands—even if actual implementation may still take time.

Disclaimer:

This story is based on discussions and issues raised during the 49th JCM meeting. Any changes related to pension, pay or service conditions will be subject to official government decisions and notifications.