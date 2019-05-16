Ola-SBI co-branded credit card: How does it benefit you?

Ola in partnership with SBI Cards has launched Ola Money SBI Credit Card. The card is powered by Visa, and it is said to be one of the first co-branding cards in the segment. Ola claims this move will transform the customer experience, as this co-branded card will offer a simplified application process, eliminating joining fees and providing seamless, flexible and convenient payments to millions of Ola users. Ola is also targeting 10 million Ola Money-SBI Credit Cards to be issued by 2022. Application for the card has also been made easy. Through the Ola app, you will be able to apply, view, and manage your Ola Money SBI Credit Card directly. Consumers can also enroll for the credit card through the Ola site. Speaking on the launch of the co-branded card, Nitin Gupta, CEO of Ola Financial Services (OFS), said, \u201cDigital Payments are an integral part of mobility and through the Ola Money SBI Card, we aim to transform the combined experience for millions of Ola users.\u201d The card also comes with various benefits in the form of cash back and rewards, that will be instantly credited to customers accounts in the form of Ola Money with lifetime validity. This can be redeemed not only against Ola rides but also against flight and hotel bookings. \u200b\u200b Benefits offered through the card: - 1 per cent cashback from anywhere is credited almost instantly: On any merchants (online or offline) accepting Visa cards, swiping the Ola Money SBI Credit Card to pay will fetch you a cashback of 1 per cent in your Ola Money Wallet within 3 days. - 7 per cent cashback on all Ola rides across all categories paid by the credit card or postpaid: You will be rewarded for all your commute via Ola Cabs. The money will be sent to your Ola Money Wallet. The maximum cash back, however, is capped at Rs 500 per month. - Get 5 per cent cashback on flight tickets, 20 per cent cashback on hotel bookings via Cleartrip: With this offer, there are a bunch of terms and conditions including a cap on the maximum cashback amount. - Get 20 per cent cashback on restaurant bills via Dineout: On orders booked via the Dineout app and paid for by the Ola Money SBI Credit Card, customers will get 20 per cent of the bill (maximum Rs 200) back in their Ola Money wallet.