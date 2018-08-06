Odisha proposes to increase minimum wage for daily labourers

The Odisha government has proposed to raise the minimum wage for daily labourers by at least by 40 per cent, official sources said today. (PTI)

The Odisha government has proposed to raise the minimum wage for daily labourers by at least by 40 per cent, official sources said today. A notification issued by the Labour and Employees State Insurance department proposed to increase the minimum

daily wage by 40 per cent from Rs 200 to Rs 280 for unskilled labourers while the semi-skilled labourers will get a hike by 45 per cent from Rs 220 daily to Rs Rs 320.

Similarly, Skilled labourers will get a hike by 54 per cent from Rs 240 to Rs 370 per day. The high skilled labourers to get 65 per cent raise in their daily wages. They will get Rs 430 per day instead of Rs 260 daily, the notification said.

The department has sought public views and objections on the proposals made by the state government. The notification said that the new wage will benefit about 2 crore daily labourers and help improve economic standard of the working class.

The hike in the minimum wage will also help the check the migration of labourers from the state.