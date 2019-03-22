NSE arm buys cybersecurity firm Aujas

An arm of the country’s largest stock bourse NSE has acquired cybersecurity company Aujas for

an undisclosed sum as it seeks to strengthen the capital markets ecosystem.

The transaction comes amid concerns on cyber defences raised by multiple studies and surveys. NSEIT has acquired the 2008-incorporated Aujas, a statement said Friday, adding there will not be any change in

the management of the acquired company.

“NSE is constantly looking for opportunities to further strengthen and secure the capital market ecosystem. Cybersecurity is key to secure the exchange ecosystem and BFSI,” NSE managing director and chief executive Vikram Limaye was quoted as saying in the statement.

Aujas has 400 employees and 390 global customers who are served from operations in India, the Middle East and North America, it said.

The acquisition will help NSEIT provide globally benchmarked cybersecurity offering to enterprises, including

cybersecurity assessments, risk management, security product implementation and, security monitoring and response.

“The combination with Aujas helps us offer next generation cybersecurity services and platforms to address

emerging security threats. NSEIT and Aujas will focus on offering market leading solutions to customers globally,”

NSEIT managing director and chief executive N Muralidharan said.