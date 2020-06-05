NSDL e-Governance cancels agreement with Alankit for PAN and e-TDS statement filing services

Check impact of TDS/ TCS rate cut impact on Income Tax liability.

NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Ltd. (NSDL e-Gov) today said it has terminated the agreement with Alankit Ltd. as a Tax Information Network facilitator (TIN FC)/PAN Centre. In an official statement, NSDL said Alankit Ltd. is no longer a facilitation centre service provider for NSDL e-Gov and cannot provide services on its behalf for accepting and processing PAN applications, e-TDS/e-TCS Statements etc.

NSDL terminated Alankit’s contract on account of non- remittance of PAN applications fees and TDS filing fees collected from applicants/filers to NSDL e-Gov.

NSDL said that applicants who want to to apply for a PAN card or for making ‘Change Requests’ in a PAN Card can visit then visit any of NSDL e-Gov’s 17,209 centres across the country or use Online services available on www.tin-nsdl.com.

Also, e-TDS/e-TCS Statements filers can submit their Returns/Statements through any of the 4,142 centres across the country.

Full list of all NSDL e-Gov’s TIN facilitation centres/PAN Centres is available on the aforesaid website.

NSDL said that for any query/grievance relating to PAN /e-TDS Statements services provided by NSDL e-Gov, Applicants/Filers can send an email to tininfo@nsdl.co.in

NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited (NSDL e-Gov) was set up in 1996. It has over the years, delivered state of the art e-Governance solutions, which has helped Governments to identify and clear bottlenecks, promote transparency, reduce service delivery costs and deliver public services efficiently.

NSDL is a recipient of the Golden Peacock Award for Innovation Management. The company was recognized for its innovative products and services at various national and international forums.

NSDL e-Gov works closely with various Government agencies for designing, managing and implementing e-Governance Projects. It has also set up service centres across the country.

The centres serve as access points for the public.