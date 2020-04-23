NPS withdrawal for COVID-19: How to withdraw from National Pension System due to Coronavirus – 5 points

Check 5 NPS withdrawal rules for coronavirus. Representational image

NPS withdrawal for COVID-19: In view of hardships faced by people due to Coronavirus pandemic, the Pension Fund Regulatory Development Authority of India (PFRDA) has allowed account holders to make partial withdrawals from the National Pension System (NPS). A partial withdrawal from NPS can be made by the NPS subscriber for his/her treatment, or for treatment of legally wedded spouse, children, including a legally adopted child or dependent parents.

“In view of the decision of Government of India, which has declared COVID-19 as a pandemic, It has been decided to declare “COVID-19” as a critical illness which is life-threatening in nature. Hence, in view of the above, the partial withdrawals shall be permitted to fulfil financial needs of the subscribers, if required to him/her against the request placed for partial withdrawals towards treatment of illness of subscriber, his legally wedded spouse, children, including a legally adopted child or dependent parents as mentioned in regulation 8(1)(A)(d) of the said regulations,” a PFRDA circular to all stakeholders and subscribers of NPS had said on 9th April, 2020.

If you want to make a partial withdrawal from NPS for the above-mentioned purposes, here are five important points you should know: