National Pension System: Is your NPS grievance still unresolved? This could be the reason

There is a proper process in place to register your NPS grievance and even check the NPS grievance status. However, for NPS grievance tracking, you need to ensure that your NPS complaint is registered in the central grievance management system (CGMS). As a National Pension System (NPS) subscriber if you have a grievance that still remains unresolved, make sure that it is registered in the CGMS. The NPS Trust has directed all POPs to mandatorily enter subscriber grievance in the CGMS portal.

Points of Presence (POP) are authorised by PFRDA to enable the opening of NPS account, carry out transactions and help subscribers to modify account details etc. POPs are allowed to undergo NPS services through their network called POP-Service Providers. Some common POPs includes ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI Bank, CAMS, Karvy etc.

As per the regulations, the POPs are responsible for receiving and uploading grievances into CGMS and resolve them. POPs are bound to upload the grievance but NPS trust in its communication to POPs state that they had observed grievances and complaints which are received by the POPs outside of CGMS portal through e-mails, letters etc. are generally not entered in the portal.

This practice may lead to difficulty in NPS grievance tracking process for every stakeholder in the system. NPS Trust has directed the compliance officer to ensure that all such complaints received outside the CGMS system get uploaded and resolved accordingly.

The next time when you reach out to the POP and register your complaint, make sure that the NPS grievance has been uploaded in the CGMS by the POP. You may ask for the token number or the registration number of the NPS grievance once it is uploaded by POP.

Alternatively, you can lodge NPS grievance directly with CGMS. Once lodged, the grievance is directed to the concerned intermediary or POP for taking necessary action to resolve the grievance. Once resolved, the resolution is intimated to the subscriber over email and can also be tracked online.