Opening a National Pension System (NPS) account has become easier. The NPS Tatkal facility is now available on PhonePe and BHIM, allowing eligible investors to register for the retirement savings scheme through UPI.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) announced the launch of this facility on October 6. The facility offers a digital, paperless route to opening an NPS account, reducing the steps involved in getting started.

So, who can open an NPS account through PhonePe or BHIM? What is the minimum contribution, and which bank customers are eligible? Here is how the NPS Tatkal facility works and what you need to know before applying.

PFRDA, via its social media handle X on October 6, said, “Tatkal NPS: Now on BHIM and PhonePe. If you can pay with one tap, you can plan your retirement with one tap too.”

According to a PTI report, PFRDA Chairperson S Ramann said the regulator aims to add 2 to 3 crore new NPS subscribers through the NPS Tatkal option over the next two years.

Amid the growing popularity of the NPS Tatkal facility, here’s how one can open an account via this route and what documents are required.

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How to open an NPS account via UPI?

Opening an NPS account via the Tatkal route requires only 3 simple steps, as outlined by PFRDA. An NPS account can be opened by subscribers between the ages of 18 and 85 years.

Tatkal NPS is now available on BHIM and PhonePe. Opening your NPS account takes just a few simple steps, which are as follows:

Open BHIM or PhonePe

Enter your details and select your bank account

Contribute instantly through UPI

Tatkal NPS: Now on BHIM and PhonePe



If you can pay with one tap, you can plan your retirement with one tap too.



Tatkal NPS is now available on BHIM and PhonePe. Opening your NPS account takes just a few simple steps:

✅ Open BHIM or PhonePe

✅ Enter your details and select your… pic.twitter.com/ZL9JD3qnYw — PFRDA (@PFRDAOfficial) October 6, 2026

What is NPS Tatkal?

NPS Tatkal is simply a digital method of registering an NPS account using your registered bank account with the help of UPI.

The PFRDA launched this digital onboarding tool with the aim of allowing you to register an NPS account right away using UPI apps like PhonePe and BHIM.

Investors can register an NPS account using their existing KYC-verified bank account and generate their Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) instantly following successful verification and payment, as this process is entirely paperless.

The minimum NPS contribution depends on whether you are opening a Tier 1 or Tier 2 account.

If you are a new NPS investor, then you can open an NPS Tier-1 account via UPI by making a minimum contribution of Rs 500, whereas if you already have an NPS Tier-1 account, you can open an NPS Tier-II account by making a minimum contribution of Rs 250.

How to make NPS payments via UPI?

Protean eGov Technologies, the primary Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA) designated by the PFRDA to manage the NPS in India, states that in order to choose the UPI payment method, you must first activate the D-remit facility.

This unique service uses your NPS account to create a Virtual Payment Address, or VPA. You get a push notification via the appropriate UPI application as soon as you choose the UPI mode. After that, you have a short window of time to finish the payment by entering the set MPIN.

According to Protean eGov Technologies, contributions via UPI applications are capped at Rs. 2000 (including charges).

PIB reports that on December 20, 2023, PFRDA made it possible for National Pension System (NPS) members to deposit their contributions via the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) QR code.

Subscribers can use the UPI QR Code to transfer their contributions under this new framework. The D-Remit procedure has a number of advantages, including the option for subscribers to set up regular auto-debit payments, one-time or regular contributions, and contributions received by the Trustee Bank (TB) before 9:30 AM will be invested on the same day.

The D-Remit procedure makes it possible for NPS account holders with a PRAN to begin a systematic investment plan (SIP) also. Subscribers need to have a virtual D-Remit ID with the trustee bank in order to use D-Remit.

Subscribers receive the same-day Net Asset Value (NAV) in their NPS accounts, with a fund receiving a cut-off time of 9:30 AM. According to PFRDA, contributions received after this time or on non-working days will be reflected in the NAV of the next working day.

NPS account via BHIM: Customers of these 6 banks can apply

Customers of State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, and IndusInd Bank can currently utilize the BHIM app to register an NPS account, according to PFRDA.

This indicates that only customers of the stated banks that the regulator has specified can use the NPS tatkal facility to open an account.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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