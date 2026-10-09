Subscribers of the National Pension System (NPS) can now opt for its Swasthya scheme to build a healthcare-focused corpus and get a super top-up health insurance cover. The corpus is invested as per the investment pattern prescribed for central government schemes.

The minimum amount of investment in NPS Swasthya is Rs 1,000, plus the insurance premium. Renewal premium can be paid from the Swasthya account. A separate NPS Swasthya account will be maintained under the Permanent Retirement Account Number. Funds can also be moved from an existing NPS account, up to the applicable deductible to meet eligible healthcare expenditure.

Twin benefits

The core objective of NPS Swasthya rolled out by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority is to enable subscribers to accumulate a dedicated healthcare corpus while continuing to participate in a retirement savings framework. Partial withdrawals up to 25% of the subscriber’s contributions to the NPS Swasthya account are allowed to meet eligible healthcare expenses. The withdrawal amounts are settled directly with the hospital.

In case of a major hospitalisation where the inpatient expenditure exceeds the amount available through the partial withdrawal facility, the subscriber can opt for a premature exit from the scheme. If the subscriber does not use the money for healthcare expenses, the accumulated corpus continues to remain invested as part of NPS and can be eventually used for retirement.

Kurian Jose, CEO, Tata Pension Fund Management, says NPS Swasthya is intended to complement, rather than replace, traditional health insurance. “A subscriber may continue to maintain existing personal or employer-provided health insurance while simultaneously building an NPS Swasthya corpus to meet healthcare costs,” he says.

Additional protection

The super top-up insurance provides an additional layer of protection. It operates on the basis of an annual aggregate deductible, where the subscriber will pay a specified amount of the claim out of pocket before the insurance coverage kicks in. The deductibles range between Rs 10,000 to Rs 3 lakh, with corresponding family floater cover ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

In case of hospitalisation, the subscriber has to first pay the chosen deductible from his own funds or through an existing health insurance policy or through partial withdrawal from the NPS Swasthya corpus. Once the cumulative eligible medical expenses cross the deductible, the super top-up insurance starts covering subsequent eligible expenses, up to the sum insured.

Amit H L, founder and CEO, Floatr Wealth, says a big advantage of Swasthya is the shorter one-year waiting period for pre-existing diseases and a relaxed under-writing requirement. “Since the health cover is structured as part of a group master policy, the premium is more affordable than an equivalent individual policy,” he says.

The subscriber can renew the Swasthya account up to the age of 85 years. If the premium remains unpaid after the grace period, the Swasthya account will be treated as closed and merged into the NPS account. A fee of up to 0.08% per annum of the asset under management of the NPS Swasthya, plus applicable taxes will be charged to manage the account.