When it comes to retirement planning, the National Pension System (NPS) is among the top government-backed schemes considered.

NPS enables investors to manage their asset allocation among government bonds, corporate debt, and equities through auto choice and active choice.

It’s natural for investors approaching retirement to become more cautious about market volatility. However, the key question is: At what stage should you begin reducing your equity exposure in NPS, and what should the ideal allocation look like?

So, based on experts’ opinion, here’s why reducing equity too early can be a costly mistake and when you should ideally start rebalancing your NPS portfolio.

NPS equity allocation: When should you reduce it?

The National Pension System (NPS) Active and Auto Choice differ in terms of equity because Auto Choice automatically reduces your equity as your age grows, whereas Active Choice has a fixed equity cap that you can actively choose based on your preference.

“There is no one-size-fits-all age, but for most investors, it is prudent to begin gradually reducing equity exposure around 10–15 years before retirement, which typically translates to the age of 45–50 for those retiring at 60. Rather than making sharp changes, investors should gradually shift 2–5 percentage points annually from equity to debt and government securities,” said Vishwajeet Goel, Head of Pensionbazaar.

This approach helps protect the accumulated retirement corpus from short-term market volatility while still allowing it to benefit from long-term growth.

The decision should primarily be based on time left until retirement rather than age alone.

Someone retiring at 55 has a different investment horizon than someone planning to work until 65.

Equity performs best over longer periods because it has time to recover from market corrections.

As the investment horizon shortens, protecting accumulated wealth becomes increasingly important. Therefore, asset allocation should gradually become more conservative as retirement approaches.

Which option – Active Choice or Auto Choice – is better for long-term retirement planning?

Both options can be effective, depending on the investor.

Active choice:

Active Choice is suitable for financially aware investors who understand markets and are comfortable periodically reviewing and rebalancing their portfolio.

“Investors opting for Active Choice should review their allocation constantly and begin gradually reducing equity exposure roughly 10 years before retirement, depending on their risk appetite and financial preparedness,” said Goel.

Maximum allowed allocation for each asset class for Tier-1 account

Asset Class Cap on Investment Equity (E) 75% Corporate Bonds (C) 100% Government Securities (G) 100% Alternate Investment Fund (A) 5%

Investment allocation limit for Tier-II account

Asset Class Cap on Investment Equity (E) 100% Corporate Bonds (C) 100% Government Securities (G) 100%

Auto choice:

Auto Choice is ideal for most long-term investors because it removes emotional decision-making and ensures the portfolio automatically becomes more conservative as retirement nears.

For many subscribers, this disciplined approach reduces the chances of making costly allocation mistakes. For investors who prefer a passive investment strategy, Auto Choice automatically adjusts allocations with age by gradually reducing equity and increasing debt exposure.

NPS currently offers four Life Cycle Funds under the Auto Choice option which are follows according to PFRDA:

Life Cycle 25 – Low (LC25): It allows a maximum 25% allocation to equities until the age of 35, after which the exposure gradually declines, reaching 5% by age 55 and above.

Life Cycle 50 – Moderate (LC50): It provides 50% equity exposure up to age 35, which is then reduced gradually to 10% by age 55 and above.

Life Cycle 75 – High (LC75): It allows 75% equity allocation until age 35, before progressively reducing the equity share to 15% by age 55 and above.

Life Cycle – Aggressive (LCA): Subscribers can maintain 50% equity exposure until the age of 45, after which the allocation gradually declines to 35% by age 55 and above.

Which one to choose?

“Young investors up to the age of 45 may preferably opt for Active Choice, provided they understand investment risks and are seeking higher growth potential. Active Choice offers greater flexibility in asset allocation and can help maximize long-term wealth creation,” said Gibin John, Senior Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd.

“Additionally, investors who already have a substantial portion of their wealth invested in low-risk or risk-free instruments, such as fixed deposits, EPF, PPF, or debt investments, may also consider Active Choice in NPS to achieve better portfolio diversification and potential long-term growth,” he further recommended.

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Retirement near? Don’t ignore equity risks

Maintaining a very high equity allocation just before retirement exposes the corpus to sequence-of-returns risk – a sharp market correction close to retirement can significantly reduce the accumulated corpus, leaving little time to recover.

On the other hand, reducing equity too early may result in lower long-term returns, making it harder for the retirement corpus to keep pace with inflation. The objective should be to gradually transition rather than making sudden shifts.

A gradual de-risking strategy is generally the most effective approach.

“Investors should continue maintaining meaningful equity exposure for long-term growth while steadily increasing allocations to debt and government securities as retirement approaches. Annual portfolio reviews, disciplined rebalancing and avoiding emotional reactions to short-term market movements help strike the right balance between growth and capital preservation,” commented Vishwajeet Goel.

However, portfolio reviewing or rebalancing can be done if there is a significant change in the investor’s financial situation, investment objectives, risk appetite, or major life events.

How does inflation affect the decision to remain invested in equities?

Retirement can easily span 25–30 years, making inflation one of the biggest risks retirees face.

Equity remains one of the most effective asset classes for generating inflation-beating returns over long periods.

There are two types of inflation that investors should consider: general inflation and lifestyle inflation. General inflation refers to the rise in the prices of goods and services over time, while lifestyle inflation occurs when spending increases as income grows.

“Among the various investment options available, equity has historically demonstrated the potential to outperform both types of inflation over the long term. However, investors should always remember that higher return potential comes with higher risk,” said Gibin John.

Therefore, even as retirement approaches, investors should avoid eliminating equity completely. Maintaining a measured allocation helps preserve the purchasing power of the retirement corpus throughout retirement.

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How do annuity rules shape NPS asset allocation?

Since NPS regulations require a portion of the retirement corpus to be used for purchasing an annuity, investors should focus on protecting the amount likely to be allocated toward annuity purchase as retirement approaches.

A severe market correction just before retirement could reduce both the annuity purchase amount and the lump sum available for withdrawal. This makes gradual de-risking particularly important during the final few years before retirement.

NPS asset allocation: 5, 10 or 15 years to retirement

According to Goel, while allocations should reflect individual risk tolerance, a broad framework could be:

15 years before retirement: 60–70% equity, balance in corporate debt and government securities.

10 years before retirement: 45–60% equity, with increasing allocation to debt.

5 years before retirement: 25–40% equity, with the majority allocated to debt and government securities to preserve accumulated wealth.

The transition should be gradual rather than abrupt, allowing investors to continue participating in market growth while reducing downside risk.

Common NPS mistakes before retirement

Some of the most common mistakes include:

● Maintaining an excessively high equity allocation until retirement without considering downside risk.

● Becoming too conservative too early and sacrificing long-term growth.

● Not reviewing or rebalancing the portfolio periodically.

● Allowing short-term market volatility to drive investment decisions.

● Ignoring inflation while planning retirement income.

● Not factoring in the mandatory annuity purchase while planning withdrawals.

The most successful retirement investors typically follow a disciplined asset allocation strategy, review it regularly, and make gradual adjustments instead of reacting to market movements.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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