Imagine two colleagues, both 35 years old, earning the same salary and planning to retire at 60. Both want to build a retirement corpus that can support them for the next 25 to 30 years.

One relies largely on the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF). The other invests through the National Pension System (NPS).

The first employee knows that EPF offers a declared annual interest rate and does not have to worry about daily market movements. The second is comfortable taking some market risk because a part of the retirement savings is invested in equities.

After 25 years, which employee is likely to have a larger retirement corpus?

Advertisement

There is no straightforward answer. EPF offers predictable interest and a relatively stable accumulation process. NPS provides more investment choices, greater exposure to equities and the potential to earn higher long-term returns. But it also exposes the subscriber to market fluctuations and comes with rules on how the retirement money can be withdrawn.

The choice has become more interesting for private-sector employees because NPS has undergone several changes in recent years. The introduction of the Multiple Scheme Framework, higher equity exposure and more flexible exit rules have expanded the choices available to subscribers.

The question, therefore, is no longer simply about choosing a safe product over a market-linked one. It is about understanding how each scheme builds your retirement savings, what risks you take and how much money you can access when you stop working.

EPF offers stability, but how much of the employer’s contribution goes into your corpus?

EPF is one of the most widely used retirement savings arrangements among salaried employees in the organised sector. It is administered by the EPFO.

Under the standard contribution structure, an employee contributes 12% of basic salary and dearness allowance, where applicable. The employer also contributes 12%.

However, the employer’s entire contribution does not go into the employee’s EPF account. A part of it is diverted to the Employees’ Pension Scheme, or EPS.

The employer’s contribution is generally split between EPF and EPS. The EPS contribution is calculated at 8.33% of pensionable salary, subject to the applicable wage ceiling. The remaining employer contribution goes into the EPF account.

The wage ceiling for mandatory EPF coverage was increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month with effect from September 17, 2026. The maximum monthly employer contribution towards EPS has consequently increased to Rs 2,083, calculated at 8.33% of Rs 25,000.

This distinction matters when employees compare their EPF balance with an NPS corpus. The EPS contribution is not part of the provident fund balance. It helps fund a separate pension benefit, subject to eligibility conditions.

EPF’s biggest attraction is its interest rate. For FY 2025-26, the EPFO has retained the rate at 8.25%. The interest is calculated on monthly running balances and credited to the account annually.

Unlike NPS, an EPF subscriber does not have to select an investment strategy or decide how much money should go into equities and bonds. The interest rate is declared through the EPFO framework.

This makes EPF easier to understand and manage. Employees can continue contributing through their working years without having to monitor market movements or change their asset allocation.

However, the 8.25% rate should not be treated as a permanent return for the next 20 or 25 years. The interest rate is reviewed periodically and can change.

NPS has moved beyond its original investment choices

NPS was launched in 2004 for government employees and subsequently opened to other citizens and private-sector employees. The Corporate Sector Model was introduced in 2009.

Unlike EPF, NPS is a market-linked retirement savings scheme regulated by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, or PFRDA.

The money contributed to NPS is invested through pension fund managers across different asset classes. These include equities, corporate bonds and government securities.

This is an important difference. EPF offers a declared rate of interest, while NPS returns depend on the performance of the underlying investments.

But NPS has evolved significantly. Subscribers now have more choices in deciding how their money is invested.

Under the common NPS investment framework, subscribers can choose between Active Choice and Auto Choice.

Active Choice: This option allows subscribers to decide how their contributions are distributed across different asset classes. Equity exposure can go up to 75%. The remaining money can be allocated to corporate bonds and government securities, subject to the prescribed limits.

This option may suit employees who understand market risk and want greater control over their retirement investments.

Auto Choice: Employees who do not want to manage their asset allocation themselves can opt for a life-cycle fund. Here, the allocation changes automatically with age.

NPS offers different life-cycle options, including Life Cycle 25, Life Cycle 50 and Life Cycle 75. The numbers broadly indicate the equity exposure available in the respective options at younger ages. Equity allocation gradually reduces as the subscriber grows older.

For instance, an employee choosing Life Cycle 75 starts with a higher equity allocation. The exposure gradually comes down as the employee approaches retirement.

This is useful for someone who wants market participation during the early working years but prefers a more conservative allocation closer to retirement.

The big NPS change: Multiple Scheme Framework allows up to 100% equity exposure

One of the biggest changes in NPS came with the introduction of the Multiple Scheme Framework, or MSF, for non-government subscribers from October 1, 2025.

Earlier, employees were largely choosing from the common NPS investment options, where equity exposure under Active Choice was capped at 75%.

The MSF has expanded the choices.

Under this framework, non-government subscribers can choose from multiple schemes offered by pension fund managers. These schemes are classified according to their risk profile and equity exposure.

The aggressive growth category can have equity exposure of 80% to 100%. Other categories offer lower equity exposure, including balanced and conservative options.

This means a private-sector employee with a long investment horizon can now choose a scheme with much higher equity exposure than was available under the earlier common framework.

However, higher equity exposure does not mean higher returns are guaranteed. A portfolio with 100% equity exposure can also experience sharp falls during market corrections.

There is another important condition. MSF schemes have a minimum lock-in period of 15 years. During this period, subscribers can move to common NPS schemes but cannot freely switch between MSF schemes. They can switch between MSF schemes after completing the lock-in period, subject to the applicable rules.

The framework also allows subscribers to invest in multiple schemes through a single or multiple PRANs linked to their PAN, with investments visible through a consolidated statement.

For private-sector employees, this is a meaningful expansion of choice. But it also makes it important to understand the risk level, investment strategy and lock-in conditions before selecting a scheme.

What happens to Rs 50,000 basic salary over 25 years?

The best way to understand the difference between EPF and NPS is to look at an actual retirement calculation.

Consider a 35-year-old private-sector employee with a monthly basic salary of Rs 50,000. The employee plans to retire at 60 and has 25 years to build a retirement corpus.

For this illustration, assume:

Basic salary increases by 5% every year.

The employee contributes 12% of basic salary to EPF.

The employer contributes 12% of basic salary to EPF and EPS combined.

The employee is an existing EPF member whose contributions are calculated on actual basic salary.

EPS contribution is calculated at 8.33% of the revised pensionable wage ceiling of Rs 25,000.

The NPS employee and employer each contribute 10% of basic salary, taking the total NPS contribution to 20%.

EPF earns an assumed annual interest rate of 8.25% throughout the period.

NPS earns different assumed annual returns of 8%, 10% and 12%.

The calculation assumes monthly contributions and annual salary increases. It is an illustration, not a forecast of future returns.

How much goes into the two accounts every month?

Particulars EPF NPS Monthly basic salary Rs 50,000 Rs 50,000 Employee contribution Rs 6,000 Rs 5,000 Employer contribution Rs 6,000 Rs 5,000 Employer contribution diverted to EPS Rs 2,083 Not applicable Amount credited to main retirement account Rs 9,917 Rs 10,000

In the EPF example, the employee contributes Rs 6,000. The employer also contributes Rs 6,000, but Rs 2,083 goes towards EPS. The remaining Rs 3,917 is credited to the EPF account.

The total monthly contribution to the EPF account is therefore around Rs 9,917.

In NPS, the employee and employer contribute Rs 5,000 each. The entire Rs 10,000 goes into the NPS account.

The monthly contributions to the main retirement accounts are therefore broadly comparable. However, the EPF employee also gets a separate EPS benefit, which is not included in the EPF corpus calculation.

What could the retirement corpus look like after 25 years?

The following table shows how the savings could grow under different return assumptions.

Investment option Assumed annual return Estimated corpus at 60 EPF 8.25% Rs 1.58 crore NPS 8% Rs 1.43 crore NPS 10% Rs 1.87 crore NPS 12% Rs 2.46 crore

Figures are rounded. NPS returns are illustrative and not guaranteed. EPF’s assumed interest rate is also not guaranteed for the entire 25-year period.

The calculation throws up an interesting result.

If NPS earns 8% annually, the projected corpus is lower than the EPF balance. At 10%, the NPS corpus moves ahead. If the NPS investment earns 12% annually over the entire period, the difference becomes much larger.

But there is an important point here. The NPS employee is taking market risk to pursue higher returns. The 12% scenario should not be treated as a likely or assured outcome.

The EPF calculation also does not include the separate pension that the employee may receive under EPS. This is an additional retirement benefit, subject to completing the required eligible service and meeting the age conditions.

The calculation also assumes that the employer contributes on actual basic salary. Employees whose EPF contributions are restricted to the statutory wage ceiling will see a different result. The actual contribution structure should be checked in the salary slip and with the employer.

What happens when the employee retires? This is where the difference becomes important

Building a large retirement corpus is only one part of the exercise. Employees also need to understand how much money they can withdraw when they retire.

EPF and NPS follow very different withdrawal structures.

In EPF, the accumulated provident fund balance can generally be withdrawn on retirement, subject to the applicable rules. The money is not required to be used to purchase an annuity.

This gives the employee greater control over the accumulated balance. The retiree can use the money to meet expenses, invest it in other products or create a retirement income plan.

EPF also allows partial withdrawals during the working years for specified needs. The withdrawal rules were liberalised in 2025. Eligible members can withdraw up to 75% of their PF balance, including employee and employer contributions, subject to the applicable conditions. A minimum balance of 25% is retained to protect long-term savings.

NPS has a different structure.

Following the December 2025 changes, non-government NPS subscribers can withdraw up to 80% of their accumulated pension wealth as a lump sum on normal exit. At least 20% has to be used to purchase an annuity.

The revised rules also provide special withdrawal options for smaller retirement balances. For a corpus of up to Rs 8 lakh, a subscriber can opt for a full lump sum or other approved payout options. For a corpus above Rs 8 lakh and up to Rs 12 lakh, special rules allow up to Rs 6 lakh as a lump sum, with the remaining amount paid through systematic unit redemption over at least six years or through an annuity. The standard 80:20 option is also available.

For larger retirement balances, the 80:20 rule applies.

Let’s take the NPS calculation above, where the employee builds a corpus of Rs 1.87 crore after 25 years, assuming a 10% annual return.

Particulars Amount Total NPS corpus Rs 1.87 crore Maximum lump sum withdrawal at 80% Rs 1.50 crore Minimum amount for annuity at 20% Rs 37.40 lakh

This means the employee can withdraw up to around Rs 1.50 crore as a lump sum. At least Rs 37.40 lakh has to be used to purchase an annuity.

The annuity provider pays a regular pension based on the chosen annuity option and prevailing rates. The pension amount depends on the annuity rate, the type of plan and whether the subscriber chooses options such as return of purchase price.

This is an important difference from EPF. An NPS subscriber cannot simply withdraw the entire large corpus as a lump sum under the normal exit rules.

There is also a tax angle that employees should not ignore. The PFRDA’s permission to withdraw up to 80% does not automatically make the entire 80% tax-free. The Income Tax Department’s published guidance provides exemption for final NPS withdrawal up to 60% of the corpus. Any withdrawal beyond the tax-exempt limit needs to be examined under the applicable tax rules. Annuity income is taxable in the hands of the recipient.

Therefore, employees should not look only at the amount they can withdraw. They should also calculate the post-tax amount available to them.

EPF versus NPS: Which one offers better liquidity?

This is another area where the two products differ.

EPF allows partial withdrawals for specified needs such as illness, education, marriage and housing. The rules have been simplified, and the minimum service requirement for eligible partial withdrawals has been reduced to 12 months.

This makes EPF more accessible when an employee faces a financial need during the working years. However, withdrawals reduce the amount available for retirement and should not be treated as a regular source of money.

NPS Tier I is designed primarily for retirement savings. Partial withdrawals are allowed for specified purposes, but the amount is generally restricted to 25% of the subscriber’s own contributions, subject to conditions.

The revised framework allows up to four partial withdrawals before the age of 60, with a gap of four years between withdrawals. After 60, the frequency is more flexible, subject to the prescribed interval and limits.

NPS also has a Tier II account. Unlike Tier I, Tier II is a more flexible investment account with easier withdrawal access. However, it does not offer the same retirement tax benefits as Tier I.

For an employee who wants a dedicated retirement account with limited access to the money, Tier I can help enforce discipline. Someone who wants greater flexibility may find EPF and other investments easier to manage.

What about tax benefits? NPS has an advantage through employer contributions

Tax treatment can influence the choice between EPF and NPS.

EPF contributions are eligible for tax benefits under the applicable tax regime and rules. Qualifying EPF withdrawals are generally tax-free after completing five years of continuous service, subject to the prescribed conditions.

NPS has an important advantage when the employer contributes to the employee’s account.

For private-sector employees, the employer’s contribution to NPS can qualify for a deduction of up to 10% of salary under the old tax regime. The limit is higher at 14% for employees whose income is taxed under the new tax regime.

This can make employer-sponsored NPS attractive, particularly for employees in higher tax brackets.

However, the tax treatment of the employee’s own contribution is different. The additional deduction for personal NPS contributions is available under the old tax regime, subject to the prescribed limits. It is important to check the tax benefits available under the regime chosen by the employee.

The practical question is whether the employer offers an NPS contribution over and above the existing salary package or adjusts the salary structure to accommodate it. Employees should check this before opting in.

A higher employer contribution can make a meaningful difference to the final corpus. But if the employer contribution is merely carved out of an existing component without increasing the total retirement benefit, the employee should assess the overall impact on take-home pay and other benefits.

So, which one should private-sector employees choose?

EPF and NPS are not identical products. They serve different purposes and have different strengths.

EPF is better suited to employees who value predictable interest, capital stability and relatively easy access to their savings for specified needs. It also provides the separate EPS pension benefit to eligible members.

NPS is more suitable for employees who have a longer investment horizon, can tolerate market fluctuations and want to participate in equity markets through a regulated retirement account. Its expanded investment choices, particularly under MSF, have made it more flexible than before.

But choosing NPS does not mean an employee has to take very high equity exposure. A subscriber can choose a lower-risk allocation or an age-based life-cycle option. Similarly, an employee should not assume that EPF alone will be sufficient to fund a retirement that may last 25 to 30 years.

For many private-sector employees, the more practical approach may be to use both products for different purposes. EPF can provide a stable retirement savings base, while NPS can add market-linked growth and a dedicated pension stream.

The final decision should depend on the employee’s age, salary, retirement horizon, risk appetite, employer contribution and need for liquidity.

The real objective is not to find a winner between EPF and NPS. It is to build a retirement plan that can protect the value of savings, keep pace with inflation and provide a reliable income after regular salary stops.

Disclaimer: The calculations in this story are illustrative and based on the salary, contribution and return assumptions mentioned. Actual EPF and NPS returns may vary. EPF interest rates are reviewed periodically, while NPS returns depend on market performance and the investment choices made by subscribers. Contributions, withdrawal limits, tax benefits and pension payouts are subject to prevailing rules and eligibility conditions. Employees should check the latest EPFO, PFRDA and Income Tax Department guidelines and assess their financial goals, risk appetite and retirement needs before making investment decisions.

Every financial journey has a turning point. What’s yours?

Financial Express is launching a new series highlighting real experiences with money, investments, and the taxman. Did a sudden tax rule catch you off guard? Did a piece of financial advice change your life? Your story could provide invaluable, practical lessons for thousands of fellow taxpayers. Share your experience with us. We respect your privacy: no stories will be featured without a direct conversation and your full consent. Thank you.