For years, National Pension System (NPS) subscribers looking for higher equity exposure had to work within a defined cap. Under the regular NPS structure, equity allocation in Active Choice is capped, and Auto Choice gradually reduces equity exposure as you grow older. But that framework has now changed for a specific category of subscribers.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), through its circular dated September 16, 2025, had introduced the Multiple Scheme Framework (MSF) for non-government sector NPS subscribers, allowing pension fund managers to offer high-risk schemes with equity exposure of up to 100%.

The move significantly expanded investment flexibility for certain NPS subscribers, allowing them to take a more aggressive approach toward building their retirement corpus. However, higher equity exposure also comes with greater volatility and risk, making this option unsuitable for all investors.

Here’s a closer look at who can opt for 100% equity in NPS, what the rules say, and what investors should keep in mind.

What changed in NPS?

Under the new Multiple Scheme Framework, pension fund managers can design new schemes tailored to different subscriber categories, instead of offering only the existing “common schemes.”

PFRDA said the framework aims to offer “greater flexibility” and more personalised retirement solutions for non-government subscribers.

A key change is in risk-based scheme design.

Under the framework, each pension fund can offer at least two variants: Moderate risk scheme and high-risk scheme.

In the high-risk category, equity exposure can go up to 100%, as per the framework details in the annexure to the circular. This is a significant departure from the traditional NPS setup, where equity allocation is restricted.

How regular NPS works today

To understand the significance of this change, it helps to first understand how NPS investment choices currently work.

Active Choice

In the regular NPS common schemes, subscribers can decide how to allocate money across: Equity (E), Corporate bonds (C), Government securities (G), Alternative assets (A).

However, equity exposure in standard Active Choice does not allow a full 100% allocation.

Auto Choice

If subscribers do not want to actively manage asset allocation, Auto Choice is available. Under this route, equity allocation reduces automatically with age. This is designed to lower risk as retirement approaches.

Examples include:

LC75 (Aggressive Life Cycle Fund)

LC50 (Moderate Life Cycle Fund)

LC25 (Conservative Life Cycle Fund)

So unlike the new MSF high-risk schemes, Auto Choice is designed to gradually reduce equity exposure rather than maintain aggressive exposure for the long term.

Who can opt for 100% equity NPS?

This option is not open to all NPS subscribers.

The PFRDA framework specifically applies to the non-government sector (NGS).

This includes categories such as: Private sector employees, Corporate NPS subscribers, Self-employed professionals, Entrepreneurs, Consultants, Media professionals and Platform-based/digital economy workers. The circular explicitly mentions that pension funds may create persona-based schemes for these subscriber categories. Government sector subscribers remain outside this specific framework.

Is there an age limit?

There is no separate age cap mentioned specifically for the 100% equity option in the circular.

However, the framework does prescribe a minimum vesting period of 15 years, subject to exit at age 60 or at retirement, as per NPS exit rules. That means this structure is clearly designed with long-term retirement investing in mind, not short-term tactical investing.

Practically, younger investors with longer investment horizons may be better placed to absorb equity volatility compared with those nearing retirement.

Can you switch out if you change your mind?

This is where many investors may need to read the fine print carefully.

The switching rules are not completely flexible.

During the vesting period:

Subscribers can move from an MSF scheme back to traditional common schemes

But they cannot freely switch from one MSF scheme to another

Cross-switching between MSF schemes becomes possible only after:

Completion of the 15-year vesting period, or

Normal exit conditions under NPS rules

So choosing a high-risk 100% equity option should not be treated like a casual short-term allocation decision.

What are the risks?

A 100% equity retirement allocation can create significant wealth over long periods, but it can also expose investors to sharp market downturns.

Some key risks:

High volatility

Equities can deliver strong long-term returns, but short-term swings can be severe.

A market correction close to retirement could significantly reduce corpus value.

Sequence-of-return risk

This is one of the biggest retirement risks.

If markets fall sharply just before retirement, even a long history of good returns may not protect your final corpus.

Behavioural risk

Not every investor can tolerate deep portfolio declines.

A panic exit during a market crash can permanently damage long-term returns.

Mis-selling risk

PFRDA has specifically required pension funds to maintain audit mechanisms and risk disclosures for these schemes.

That itself indicates the regulator recognises that high-risk products need stronger safeguards.

Cost structure

One attraction of NPS has always been low cost.

Under the new framework:

Total charges can go up to 0.30% of AUM annually

Additional charges like CRA, custodian and NPS Trust charges may apply separately

Even with these charges, NPS remains relatively cost-efficient compared with many market-linked retirement products.

Should you choose 100% equity?

This depends heavily on investor profile.

A 100% equity allocation may make sense for: Younger investors, Long investment horizons, Higher risk tolerance and Investors with diversified assets outside NPS.

It may be less suitable for: Investors close to retirement, Conservative savers, Those relying heavily on NPS for retirement income and Investors uncomfortable with market volatility.

Retirement planning is not just about maximising returns. Protecting accumulated wealth becomes equally important as retirement nears.

ALSO READ Unclaimed NPS funds: Why your money gets stuck and how to recover it

The bottom line

The new PFRDA framework gives eligible NPS subscribers far more freedom than before. But freedom and suitability are not the same thing.

Yes, 100% equity in NPS is now possible for eligible non-government subscribers under specially designed high-risk schemes. But the structure comes with restrictions, long lock-in characteristics, and significant market risk.

For investors who understand volatility and have a long runway, it may be a powerful wealth-building tool. For others, a more balanced retirement allocation may be the wiser route.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. NPS investment choices, especially high-risk equity-linked options, should be evaluated based on your age, financial goals, retirement horizon and risk appetite. Investors are advised to read the official scheme documents and consult a qualified financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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