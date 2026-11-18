A pension fund that delivers the highest return in the National Pension System may look like an obvious choice. After all, when you are investing for retirement, a higher return can mean a bigger retirement corpus and potentially a better pension.

But choosing an NPS pension fund is not as simple as looking at a returns chart and picking the top performer.

A fund that has delivered the best return over the past one or three years may not necessarily be the right choice for someone who is 15 or 20 years away from retirement. Similarly, a fund that has performed well in equity may not be the best option for someone who wants greater stability and is approaching retirement.

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This is because NPS is not just about returns. It is also about how your money is invested, how much risk you can take, how long you have before retirement and how your investment strategy changes as you grow older.

Consider two people investing in NPS. One is 30 and has nearly three decades before retirement. The other is 55 and plans to retire in five years. Even if both choose the same pension fund manager, their investment needs can be very different.

The younger investor may have enough time to withstand short-term market corrections and benefit from equity investments. The older investor may be more concerned about protecting the retirement corpus accumulated over several years.

The lesson is simple: the best-performing NPS pension fund and the most suitable NPS pension fund are not necessarily the same.

Here’s what investors should understand before choosing a pension fund manager and an investment option for their retirement savings.

Why chasing the highest NPS return can be misleading

One of the biggest mistakes investors make is comparing pension fund managers only on the basis of their latest returns.

Suppose a pension fund manager has delivered 14% returns over the past year, while another has delivered 11%. It may be tempting to assume that the first fund is better.

But what if the first fund has taken greater equity exposure? What if its performance has been driven by a particularly strong stock market rally? And what if the second fund has delivered more consistent returns over five or ten years?

These are important questions.

NPS investments are divided across different asset classes. These include equity, corporate bonds and government securities.

Equity investments offer the potential for higher long-term returns but can be volatile. Corporate bonds generally provide a relatively stable return profile, although credit and interest rate risks remain. Government securities carry relatively low credit risk but their market values can fluctuate when interest rates change.

Each asset class behaves differently under different market conditions. Equity can perform strongly during a market rally but can also fall sharply during a correction.

Therefore, comparing the returns of an equity scheme with those of a government securities scheme does not give investors a fair picture of which pension fund manager is better.

The comparison should be between similar schemes investing in the same asset class.

The investment horizon also matters. A one-year return may reflect temporary market conditions. A five-year or ten-year return can provide a broader picture of performance across different market cycles.

However, even long-term performance should not be treated as a guarantee of future returns.

NPS returns: Why the investment category matters more than the fund ranking

Before selecting a pension fund manager, investors need to understand that NPS offers different investment options. The returns depend not only on the fund manager but also on the asset class in which the money is invested.

For instance, an equity scheme and a government securities scheme can deliver very different returns even when both are managed by the same pension fund manager.

Equity has the potential to generate higher returns over longer periods, but it can also experience sharp falls in the short term. Debt investments may offer greater stability, but their long-term return potential can be lower.

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An investor who has 25 years until retirement may be able to accept temporary losses in the equity portion of the portfolio. Someone retiring in three years may not have the same flexibility.

The right question, therefore, is not simply which pension fund has delivered the highest return. It is whether the fund’s investment strategy matches your retirement timeline and risk appetite.

Active Choice vs Auto Choice: This decision can matter more than the fund manager

NPS subscribers also need to decide how their contributions should be allocated across different asset classes.

They can do this through two investment approaches: Active Choice and Auto Choice.

Under Active Choice, investors decide how much of their money should go into equity, corporate bonds and government securities.

Under the common NPS schemes, equity allocation can go up to 75%, subject to applicable rules. This option gives investors greater control. But it also requires them to understand their risk appetite and review their asset allocation periodically.

Auto Choice, on the other hand, is designed for investors who do not want to manage their asset allocation themselves.

Here, the allocation changes automatically with the subscriber’s age. Equity exposure is gradually reduced as the investor gets older. This is intended to reduce the risk of a large market correction affecting the retirement corpus close to retirement.

PFRDA provides different lifecycle options under Auto Choice. These include conservative, moderate and aggressive investment strategies.

For example, consider a 30-year-old salaried employee who has just started investing in NPS.

If this person has a stable income, a long investment horizon and the ability to withstand market fluctuations, a higher equity allocation may be worth considering. The investor has time to recover from temporary market declines.

Now consider a 55-year-old subscriber who plans to retire at 60. Protecting the accumulated corpus becomes more important because there is less time to recover from a sharp fall in the market.

This does not mean that every young investor should choose the highest equity allocation or that every older investor should avoid equity. Personal risk tolerance, other retirement investments, income stability and financial responsibilities also matter.

The important point is that the asset allocation should be appropriate for the investor. Simply selecting the pension fund manager with the highest historical return cannot solve this problem.

Why your age and retirement timeline should guide your NPS choice

Retirement planning is a long-term exercise. The same investment strategy may not remain suitable throughout your working life.

A 30-year-old investor and a 55-year-old investor may have completely different financial priorities.

In the early years of employment, the focus is generally on building wealth. Investors have a longer period to benefit from compounding and can potentially take more equity exposure.

As retirement approaches, the focus gradually shifts towards protecting the accumulated wealth.

This is important because of what financial planners call sequence-of-returns risk.

Suppose an investor has accumulated Rs 1 crore in NPS and is just a few years away from retirement. A sharp fall in equity markets can reduce the value of the corpus at precisely the time when the investor needs to prepare for withdrawals and annuity purchases.

The investor may not have enough time to wait for the market to recover.

A younger investor facing the same market correction may have several years or even decades to recover.

This is why investors should review their NPS asset allocation as they approach retirement. The objective is not to avoid equity altogether. It is to ensure that the retirement corpus is not exposed to more market risk than the investor can comfortably handle.

A fund that tops the chart for one year may not remain a winner

Another reason investors should avoid chasing the highest-return pension fund is that rankings can change over time.

A pension fund manager may outperform its peers during a particular market cycle but underperform during another. This is especially relevant for equity investments, where returns are influenced by market conditions, sector performance and the fund manager’s investment decisions.

Consider an investor comparing two pension fund managers.

Fund A has delivered 15% returns over one year, while Fund B has delivered 12%. At first glance, Fund A appears to be the better choice.

But suppose Fund B has consistently delivered returns close to its benchmark over five and ten years, while Fund A has experienced significant fluctuations.

Which one should the investor choose?

There is no automatic answer. The investor needs to examine the longer-term performance, risk taken to generate those returns and consistency across different market conditions.

Investors should look at multiple periods rather than relying on one-year performance.

Five-year and ten-year returns can provide a better understanding of how a pension fund has performed across different market conditions. Performance against the relevant benchmark is equally important.

A fund delivering 10% returns may appear attractive, but if its benchmark has delivered 12%, it has underperformed.

Investors should also examine whether a fund has delivered reasonably consistent results or whether its ranking is largely the result of one particularly strong year.

NPS subscribers also need to decide how their contributions should be allocated across different asset classes. (AI-generated image)

The objective should be to identify a fund manager with a suitable long-term track record rather than one that has temporarily topped the performance table.

Should investors change their NPS pension fund manager?

NPS subscribers are not required to remain with the same pension fund manager throughout their investment journey.

Under the applicable rules for the All Citizen Model, subscribers can change their pension fund manager once in a financial year. They can also change their investment choice or asset allocation up to four times in a financial year.

This flexibility is useful, but it does not mean investors should keep switching funds whenever another manager delivers better returns.

Frequent changes based on short-term performance can disrupt a long-term retirement strategy.

For instance, an investor may move to a fund manager that has performed particularly well during an equity rally. But if the market subsequently turns weak, that same fund may deliver disappointing returns.

The investor may then be tempted to switch again.

This approach can turn retirement planning into a constant exercise in chasing past performance.

A change in pension fund manager should ideally be considered when there is a sustained deterioration in performance, repeated underperformance against the benchmark or concerns about the fund manager’s investment approach.

Investors should also consider whether their existing asset allocation remains appropriate.

A fund manager’s temporary underperformance is not necessarily a reason to switch. Sometimes, the broader asset class itself may be going through a difficult period.

How much equity exposure should an NPS investor take?

This is one of the most important decisions in NPS retirement planning.

Equity offers the potential to generate higher long-term returns, but it also exposes investors to market fluctuations. Debt investments can provide greater stability, but they may not generate enough growth to meet long-term retirement needs if the allocation is too conservative.

The right balance depends on several factors.

Age is one of them. Younger investors generally have more time to recover from market corrections. Those approaching retirement may need to reduce their exposure to market volatility.

The retirement horizon also matters. Someone planning to retire in 25 years can approach equity differently from someone who will need the money in five years.

Other investments should also be considered. An investor who already has substantial exposure to equity through mutual funds may not need to take an equally aggressive approach in NPS.

Income stability is another important factor. A person with a stable income and a comfortable emergency fund may be better placed to withstand market fluctuations than someone with uncertain income or significant financial responsibilities.

Risk appetite matters just as much. Even if an investor has 20 years until retirement, a high equity allocation may not be suitable if market corrections cause anxiety and lead to poor investment decisions.

For example, consider a 35-year-old salaried employee who invests regularly in NPS and also has mutual fund investments for long-term wealth creation.

The investor may be comfortable taking relatively high equity exposure in the early years. However, if a large portion of the household’s savings is already invested in equities, the overall portfolio risk needs to be considered before increasing equity exposure in NPS.

On the other hand, someone who relies mainly on fixed deposits, provident fund and other debt investments may have a different reason to consider equity exposure in NPS.

The decision should be based on the investor’s complete financial picture, not just the return of an individual pension fund.

What happens when you approach retirement?

The importance of choosing the right NPS investment strategy increases as retirement approaches.

During the accumulation phase, the primary objective is to build a retirement corpus. But as the investor gets closer to retirement, protecting the accumulated wealth becomes increasingly important.

Imagine someone who has accumulated Rs 1.5 crore in NPS by the age of 57 and plans to retire at 60.

A sharp fall in equity markets during the final few years can affect the retirement corpus significantly. The investor may not have enough time to wait for a full recovery.

This is where a gradual reduction in equity exposure can help manage risk.

Auto Choice offers this adjustment automatically through lifecycle funds. Investors using Active Choice, however, need to review their asset allocation themselves.

The idea is not to exit equity completely as retirement approaches. Equity may still play a role in helping the retirement corpus keep pace with inflation, particularly when retirement could last 25 or 30 years.

But the investor should avoid taking unnecessary risks with money that will soon be needed.

There is another important consideration. Retirement does not necessarily mean that all NPS investments must be withdrawn immediately.

Under the revised NPS exit framework for eligible non-government subscribers, up to 80% of the accumulated pension wealth can be withdrawn as a lump sum at normal exit, with at least 20% used to purchase an annuity. The applicable conditions depend on the subscriber category and corpus size.

However, investors should distinguish between NPS withdrawal rules and income tax treatment. The tax exemption on lump-sum withdrawal under Section 10(12A) is limited to 60% of the total amount payable at closure or opting out of NPS. The remaining amount may have tax implications under the applicable law.

This makes retirement planning even more important. Investors need to think about how much money they will need immediately after retirement and how much they want to retain for regular income.

The objective should be to build a corpus that can support expenses over a long retirement, rather than simply maximise the value of the account on the retirement date.

NPS offers another option: The Multiple Scheme Framework

NPS investment choices have also expanded with the introduction of the Multiple Scheme Framework.

Under this framework, eligible non-government subscribers can invest in multiple schemes offered by pension fund managers. These schemes can have different risk profiles and investment strategies.

Some schemes are designed for investors seeking higher equity exposure, while others focus on more balanced or conservative investment approaches.

The framework permits certain schemes to have equity exposure of up to 100%, subject to the applicable scheme conditions and regulatory guidelines.

This gives investors more flexibility to select an investment strategy based on their financial goals and risk tolerance.

However, more choices also mean that investors need to understand what they are investing in.

A scheme with very high equity exposure carries substantially higher market risk than a debt-oriented scheme. Its return potential may be higher over the long term, but investors should be prepared for significant fluctuations.

Investors should also check the scheme-specific lock-in and exit conditions before investing.

Therefore, investors should not choose a scheme simply because its equity allocation is higher or because its recent performance looks attractive.

The scheme’s risk category, investment strategy, benchmark and applicable conditions should all be examined before investing.

What should investors check before selecting an NPS pension fund?

Selecting a pension fund manager should be part of a broader retirement planning exercise.

Instead of looking only at the highest return, investors should evaluate several factors.

Long-term returns: Compare three-year, five-year and ten-year performance wherever available. Longer periods provide a better understanding of how the fund has performed through different market cycles.

Benchmark performance: Check whether the fund has consistently performed well against its relevant benchmark.

Consistency: Examine whether the fund has delivered reasonably consistent returns or whether most of its outperformance came during a particular market phase.

Asset allocation: Understand how much money is invested in equity, corporate bonds and government securities.

Risk profile: Make sure the investment risk matches your age, retirement horizon and ability to withstand losses.

Fund manager’s track record: Look at the manager’s long-term performance and investment approach rather than relying on recent rankings.

Retirement requirements: Estimate the corpus required at retirement and the income needed to support household expenses after retirement.

Investors should also remember that NPS returns are market-linked. They are not guaranteed, and past performance does not assure future returns.

The latest performance figures and scheme details can be checked on the official NPS Trust and PFRDA websites.

The final decision: Don’t confuse the best-performing fund with the best retirement strategy

For someone investing in NPS, the temptation to select the highest-return pension fund is understandable. Retirement is a long-term financial goal, and even a small difference in annual returns can make a meaningful difference to the final corpus.

But returns should not be the only consideration.

An investor who has 25 years until retirement may need a different investment strategy from someone who will retire in five years. Similarly, someone comfortable with equity market fluctuations may have different requirements from someone who prioritises capital stability.

A good retirement strategy should bring together three things: an appropriate asset allocation, a pension fund manager with a credible long-term track record and regular reviews as financial circumstances change.

The aim is not to find a pension fund that tops the chart every year. It is to build a retirement corpus that can withstand market fluctuations and support financial needs after regular employment income stops.

In retirement planning, consistency and suitability can matter much more than chasing the highest return.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. NPS investments are market-linked and returns are not guaranteed. Past performance of pension fund managers does not guarantee future returns. Investors should assess their age, retirement goals, investment horizon and risk appetite before selecting a pension fund manager or investment option. They should review the latest PFRDA guidelines and consult a qualified financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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