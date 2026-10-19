NPS Central, a unified digital platform that allows National Pension System (NPS) subscribers to enrol, invest and manage their accounts through a single interface, has gone live, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) said on Monday.

Launched on NPS Diwas on October 1, 2026, the platform is jointly developed and managed by the three NPS Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs) — Protean, KFintech and CAMS. It brings all three agencies onto a common platform, simplifying access to pension services across the NPS ecosystem.

Existing subscribers can log in using their registered mobile number and date of birth, authenticated through a one-time password (OTP), without needing to remember their Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN). A consolidated dashboard allows users to view accounts and investment portfolios across all three CRAs.

The platform enables subscribers to contribute to existing schemes, explore new investment options, compare scheme features, returns and charges, update personal details, download account statements and track contributions made through different payment modes. Subscribers can also raise grievances through the Pension Sahayak portal, accessible via a link on NPS Central.

For new subscribers, the platform offers AI-assisted onboarding, with Central Know Your Customer (CKYC) and DigiLocker available for identity verification. An AI-enabled assistant helps answer queries, while users can compare investment schemes, review performance and select a Pension Fund. Following successful registration, subscribers receive their electronic PRAN (e-PRAN) and access to essential account services. Onboarding charges are nil, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

NPS Central also provides access to NPS Swasthya, which combines a dedicated investment corpus with a super top-up health insurance arrangement, bringing healthcare-related services into the broader digital pension ecosystem.

PFRDA plans to expand the platform in phases, adding facilities such as changes to investment choices and Pension Funds, loans against NPS, systematic investment plan (SIP) mandates, and onboarding and maintenance services for NPS Vatsalya accounts. Other planned features include corporate onboarding, re-KYC and services for NPS Tier II accounts.

The platform will also integrate with NPS ecosystem participants and existing digital touchpoints, allowing them to offer unified pension services through their own channels.