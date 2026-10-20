Managing your National Pension System (NPS) account is set to become easier, with the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) making the unified digital platform ‘NPS Central’ live now. The platform was launched on the occasion of NPS Diwas on October 1 this year.

The new portal brings three Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs) – Protean, KFintech and CAMS – under one roof, allowing subscribers to access their accounts, track investments and check contributions through a single digital platform.

Subscribers can also log in using their registered mobile number and date of birth, instead of entering their Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN). Here is what the new platform offers and how it can make managing your retirement savings easier.

What changes for your NPS account?

Existing customers do not need to enter their Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) to log in. Instead, they can use their registered mobile number and date of birth, verified with an OTP. Subscribers have access to their investment portfolios and NPS accounts from all three CRAs on a single dashboard. Contributions to existing schemes can be made, new schemes can be selected, scheme features and charges can be checked, profile details can be updated, account statements can be downloaded, and the status of contributions made through a variety of methods can be tracked. They can also file complaints through the Pension Sahayak portal, accessible via a link on NPS Central. The platform provides AI-assisted onboarding for new subscribers, including CKYC and DigiLocker as KYC alternatives and an AI-enabled assistant to respond to queries of the subscribers. NPS subscribers can also choose a pension fund, examine and contrast investment plans, and evaluate scheme performance. They have access to their electronic PRAN (e-PRAN) and necessary account services after successfully registering. Subject to the relevant terms and restrictions, there are no onboarding fees on NPS Central.

NPS Central facilitates NPS Swasthya registration

Additionally, NPS Central makes it easier to register for NPS Swasthya.

NPS Swasthya scheme expands access to healthcare-related services through the integration of a mandatory super top-up health insurance plan with a dedicated investment corpus.

The first-year insurance premium of Rs 200 for yearly maintenance fees due to the Health Benefit Administrator (HBA), and at least Rs 1,000 for the NPS Swasthya investment account, are all included in the minimum initial contribution required by NPS Swasthya. The starting minimum contribution for subsequent contributions is Rs 10.

For eligible outpatient and inpatient medical costs, subscribers may withdraw up to 25% of their NPS Swasthya account contributions.

PFRDA plans more services on the NPS Central platform

PFRDA plans to gradually introduce more account management and subscriber servicing features to NPS Central.

Changes to investment options and pension funds, Loan Against NPS, SIP mandates, NPS Vatsalya account onboarding and maintenance, corporate onboarding, Re-KYC, and services linked to NPS Tier II accounts are among the planned advancements by the PFRDA, in addition to other subscriber-related features.

Additionally, PFRDA is planning to make the platform easier to integrate with existing NPS digital touchpoints and participants of the NPS ecosystem, allowing them to provide unified NPS services through their respective channels.

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