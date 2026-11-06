Retirement investing is usually associated with a few familiar choices. Equities offer the potential for long-term growth, government securities provide relative stability, and corporate bonds help generate income. For years, these have formed the core of most retirement portfolios, including those managed under the National Pension System (NPS).

But the investment landscape is changing. Pension money is gradually getting access to avenues that were once largely associated with institutional investors and wealthy individuals. Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) are among the instruments finding a place in this expanding investment universe.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority’s (PFRDA) decision to widen the investment options available to NPS pension funds in December 2025 marks an important development in this direction. The regulator allowed pension funds to invest in a wider range of instruments, including equity-oriented and debt-oriented AIFs, REITs and InvITs, subject to prescribed conditions and exposure limits.

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The move is aimed at giving pension fund managers more flexibility to diversify portfolios and explore additional sources of returns. It also brings an important question into focus: Should money meant to support people after retirement be exposed to investment avenues that can be complex, difficult to value and, in some cases, difficult to exit?

For an NPS subscriber, the question is not simply whether these investments can generate higher returns. It is whether the potential gains justify the additional risks, particularly when the money is being accumulated for a goal that could be several decades away.

Why is PFRDA opening NPS to alternative investments?

The traditional approach to retirement investing has largely revolved around equity and debt. Both have an important role. Equities can help build wealth over long periods, while government securities and corporate bonds can provide income and reduce overall portfolio volatility.

However, financial markets do not always move independently. During periods of uncertainty, equities can fall sharply, bond prices can also come under pressure, and interest rate movements can affect returns across several conventional asset classes.

This is where alternative investments enter the picture.

Assets such as real estate, infrastructure and privately managed investment funds offer exposure to different economic activities. Their performance drivers may not always be identical to those of listed stocks and conventional bonds.

For instance, a portfolio invested in listed shares may be affected by a sudden correction in the stock market. An investment linked to an operational road, transmission project or commercial property may have a different set of return drivers, including rental income, toll collections, project performance and contractual cash flows.

The idea is to give pension fund managers additional tools to spread risk rather than depend entirely on conventional financial assets.

There is also a broader investment consideration. NPS is a long-term retirement product. Its investment horizon can stretch across several decades. This gives pension funds an opportunity to consider certain investments that may not be suitable for investors who need immediate liquidity.

However, a long investment horizon does not automatically make every alternative investment suitable for retirement savings. The quality of the underlying asset, the price paid, the investment structure and the ability to exit remain important.

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What exactly has PFRDA changed?

PFRDA issued its revised investment guidelines on December 10, 2025, through separate master circulars for the relevant NPS segments.

The master circular for the non-government sector covers Tier I and Tier II accounts and supersedes the earlier investment guidelines issued in March 2025. A separate framework applies to government-sector schemes and other specified pension schemes.

One important point needs to be understood. AIF investments were not completely new to NPS. PFRDA had permitted pension funds to invest in certain Category I and Category II AIFs as early as April 2016. The December 2025 framework consolidated and expanded the permissible investment universe and specified the conditions and limits more clearly.

The latest framework permits exposure to different types of alternative investments through the existing investment categories.

For non-government NPS schemes, the broad structure is as follows:

Equity-oriented AIFs and REIT units: These are permitted under Asset Class E, which primarily covers equity investments. Gold and silver ETFs are also included in the same combined exposure limit.

These are permitted under Asset Class E, which primarily covers equity investments. Gold and silver ETFs are also included in the same combined exposure limit. Debt-oriented AIFs and InvIT units: These are permitted under Asset Class C, which primarily covers corporate debt and related instruments.

These are permitted under Asset Class C, which primarily covers corporate debt and related instruments. REIT and InvIT debt securities: These are also eligible investments under the debt category, subject to applicable rating and other investment conditions.

This distinction is important because the three products are not interchangeable. They have different underlying assets, income sources, liquidity characteristics and risk profiles.

The regulator has also prescribed exposure limits so that alternative investments do not take over a pension portfolio.

For example, under the non-government sector guidelines, the combined exposure to REIT units, equity-oriented AIFs and gold and silver ETFs cannot exceed 5% of the assets under management of Asset Class E.

Similarly, the combined exposure to InvIT units, debt-oriented AIFs and Basel III Tier-I bonds is capped at 5% of Asset Class C.

There is another important safeguard. The cumulative investment in REIT and InvIT units and debt instruments cannot exceed 3% of the total assets under management of a pension fund at any point.

The limits apply to the relevant investment categories and should not be confused with a blanket permission to put 5% of the entire NPS corpus into each alternative product.

AIFs, REITs and InvITs: Three different investment routes

Although these instruments are grouped under the broader alternative investment umbrella, they work very differently.

An NPS subscriber does not need to understand every technical detail of these products. However, knowing what lies behind each investment is important to understand the risks being taken with retirement money.

1. Alternative Investment Funds: Investing beyond conventional mutual funds

An Alternative Investment Fund is a privately pooled investment vehicle that collects money from investors and invests it according to a defined strategy.

Unlike a conventional mutual fund that generally invests in listed shares or bonds, an AIF can invest in a wider range of assets. These may include start-ups, infrastructure projects, unlisted companies, venture capital opportunities and specialised debt instruments.

SEBI classifies AIFs into three categories.

Category I AIFs generally invest in areas considered socially or economically desirable, such as start-ups, infrastructure, small and medium enterprises and venture capital.

Category II AIFs include private equity and debt funds that do not fall under Category I or Category III. They generally do not undertake complex trading strategies or leverage, except as permitted under the regulations.

Category III AIFs generally use complex strategies, including derivatives and leverage, to generate returns.

For NPS investments under the December 2025 non-government framework, only specified Category I and Category II AIFs are permitted. Category III AIFs are not included in this permission.

The distinction matters because AIFs can invest in assets that are not traded regularly on stock exchanges. Their returns may depend on the performance of individual businesses, projects or borrowers.

What is the attraction?

AIFs can provide exposure to businesses and investment opportunities that may not be available through traditional listed equity or debt instruments. Some funds may benefit from the growth of start-ups, infrastructure development or private businesses.

They can also offer a different source of returns compared with conventional stock market investments.

What is the risk?

AIFs are not a single, uniform investment category. Their risks vary significantly depending on the strategy and underlying assets.

A start-up fund may face the risk of business failure. A private equity fund may have to wait several years before selling its investments. A debt-oriented AIF may face defaults or delays in repayment by borrowers.

Liquidity is another major concern. Unlike listed shares, units of many AIFs cannot be sold easily whenever an investor wants to exit.

Valuation can also be difficult. When underlying investments are not regularly traded, their reported value may not immediately reflect changing market conditions.

For retirement money, this becomes particularly important. A fund may show a stable valuation for some time, but that does not necessarily mean the underlying investment is free from risk.

2. REITs: Investing in income-generating real estate

Real Estate Investment Trusts allow investors to participate in income-generating commercial properties without purchasing an entire building.

A REIT pools money from investors and invests in properties such as office buildings, commercial complexes and other eligible real estate assets. The income generated through rent and other permitted activities is distributed to investors according to the applicable framework.

For an individual investor, REITs offer a way to participate in commercial real estate without the responsibility of buying, maintaining or managing a property.

In the NPS context, pension funds can invest in REIT units under the equity category, subject to the prescribed conditions. Debt securities issued by REITs are also permitted under the debt category.

What is the attraction?

Commercial real estate can generate rental income over long periods. REITs can therefore provide exposure to an income-generating asset class that behaves differently from conventional equity and debt in certain market conditions.

They also offer diversification. Instead of depending entirely on listed companies and bonds, a pension portfolio can gain exposure to commercial property markets.

What is the risk?

REITs are not risk-free property investments.

Their performance depends on factors such as occupancy levels, rental growth, tenant quality, property valuations and interest rates.

If businesses reduce office space or tenants vacate properties, rental income can come under pressure. A slowdown in commercial real estate can also affect property valuations.

Interest rates matter because higher borrowing costs can increase financing expenses and make the income from REITs less attractive compared with debt investments.

REIT units are listed and can be traded, but their market prices can fluctuate. An investor selling during a market downturn may have to accept a loss.

3. InvITs: Participating in infrastructure assets

Infrastructure Investment Trusts work on a similar broad principle, but their underlying assets are different.

Instead of commercial buildings, InvITs invest in infrastructure assets such as highways, power transmission networks, renewable energy projects and other eligible infrastructure facilities.

These trusts pool money from investors and use it to acquire or finance infrastructure assets. The income generated through toll collections, transmission charges and other operating revenues can be distributed to investors, subject to the applicable regulations.

What is the attraction?

Infrastructure projects can generate relatively predictable cash flows when they are operational and have stable contractual arrangements.

For instance, an operational road project may earn revenue through toll collections, while a power transmission asset may generate income through regulated or contractual charges.

Such assets can provide pension portfolios with exposure to long-term economic infrastructure and cash flows that are not directly linked to the performance of listed companies.

What is the risk?

Infrastructure investments come with their own challenges.

Traffic on a highway may be lower than projected. A project may face regulatory changes, delays, higher operating costs or disputes. Changes in government policies and contractual arrangements can also affect revenue.

InvITs can also carry borrowing and refinancing risks. If interest rates rise or financing becomes expensive, the financial position of an infrastructure trust may come under pressure.

Their market prices can fluctuate too. Even if an infrastructure project continues to generate income, investors can lose money if the market valuation of its units falls.

How much can NPS pension funds invest in these products?

This is one of the most important questions for subscribers.

PFRDA has not opened the entire NPS corpus to unrestricted alternative investment exposure. The December 2025 guidelines prescribe specific limits for different instruments.

For non-government NPS schemes, the key limits are:

Investment category Where it is permitted Prescribed limit REIT units, equity-oriented AIFs, gold and silver ETFs Asset Class E Combined limit of 5% of Asset Class E AUM InvIT units, debt-oriented AIFs and Basel III Tier-I bonds Asset Class C Combined limit of 5% of Asset Class C AUM REIT and InvIT units and debt instruments Across the pension fund Combined limit of 3% of total pension fund AUM

There are additional restrictions on individual investments.

For instance, the permitted AIFs must have a minimum corpus of Rs 100 crore. A pension fund cannot invest more than 10% of the size of an individual AIF.

Category I AIFs are restricted to specified types of funds, including start-up, infrastructure, SME, venture capital and social venture capital funds. For Category II AIFs, at least 51% of the fund’s money must be invested in specified areas such as start-ups, infrastructure, SMEs, venture capital or social welfare entities.

REIT and InvIT investments also face prescribed credit-rating requirements. Under the non-government framework, the relevant trusts must have a minimum rating of AA or equivalent from at least two SEBI-registered credit rating agencies.

The pension fund manager must also undertake due diligence before investing and monitor the risks during the holding period.

These safeguards are important, but they do not eliminate the possibility of losses. A credit rating is an assessment of credit risk, not a guarantee of returns or capital protection.

Does this mean your NPS money will automatically go into AIFs, REITs and InvITs?

No. This is perhaps the most important distinction for an ordinary NPS subscriber.

PFRDA has permitted pension fund managers to invest in these instruments. It has not made it compulsory for them to do so.

Nor does the announcement mean that an NPS subscriber can independently select a particular AIF, REIT or InvIT and direct their monthly contribution into it.

The money contributed to NPS is managed by the selected pension fund according to the applicable investment guidelines and the subscriber’s chosen scheme and asset allocation.

The pension fund manager decides whether an eligible alternative investment deserves a place in the portfolio. The decision will depend on the investment’s expected return, valuation, risk, liquidity and suitability for the scheme.

For subscribers, this means that exposure to these products will be indirect. They will participate through the NPS scheme rather than by purchasing individual AIF or REIT units themselves.

It also means that subscribers should not assume that every pension fund will invest in all three products or that the permitted investment limits will necessarily be fully utilised.

Can alternative investments improve NPS returns?

The potential is there, but higher returns are not guaranteed.

Alternative investments can add new sources of income and growth to a portfolio. For example, rental income from commercial properties, toll collections from operational roads and gains from investments in growing private businesses can contribute to returns.

They may also help reduce dependence on a single asset class.

However, diversification does not always mean lower losses. Different assets can come under pressure at the same time, particularly during a broader economic slowdown or a period of financial stress.

AIFs, REITs and InvITs also have very different return profiles. An equity-oriented AIF investing in start-ups may target capital appreciation over several years. A debt-oriented AIF may focus on interest income and repayment of principal. A REIT may generate rental income, while an InvIT may distribute cash flows from infrastructure operations.

Combining these instruments under one alternative investment label does not make their risks or return expectations identical.

There is also a question of costs. Alternative funds can have different fee structures, including management fees and performance-linked charges. These expenses can reduce the returns available to investors.

For an NPS subscriber, the relevant measure is not simply the return generated by an individual alternative investment. It is the impact of that investment on the overall scheme after accounting for costs and risks.

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The biggest concern: Can pension funds exit when they need to?

Liquidity is one of the most important risks associated with alternative investments.

In conventional equity markets, investors can generally sell listed shares during trading hours, subject to market liquidity. Government securities and listed corporate bonds also have established trading markets, although liquidity can vary.

The situation can be different for AIFs.

Some AIF investments are locked in for several years. Their underlying assets may be privately held businesses, start-ups or infrastructure projects that cannot be sold quickly.

Even when an AIF allows an exit, finding a buyer at a reasonable price may not be easy.

REITs and InvITs offer a relatively more accessible route because their units are listed on stock exchanges. However, listing does not guarantee that sufficient buyers will be available at every point in time. Market prices can also fall sharply during periods of uncertainty.

This matters for pension funds because they have to manage contributions, switches and withdrawals while protecting the interests of subscribers.

A pension fund may have to sell investments to meet liquidity requirements. If the underlying asset cannot be sold quickly, it may have to wait or accept an unfavourable price.

The problem becomes more relevant during a market crisis, when several investors may want to exit at the same time.

Therefore, the ability to hold an investment for a long period should not be confused with the ability to sell it whenever required.

Valuation risk: Are the reported returns telling the full story?

Another important concern is how alternative investments are valued.

Listed shares and bonds have market prices that are generally available regularly. Investors can track their movements through stock exchanges and other market platforms.

However, many AIF investments are not traded daily. Their valuations may be based on periodic assessments, financial models, comparable transactions or other valuation methodologies.

As a result, their reported values may not change as frequently as the prices of listed securities.

This can create an impression of stability, even when the underlying business or asset is facing challenges.

For instance, a privately held company may report a valuation that has not changed significantly over a quarter. But if its revenue growth slows or its financial position deteriorates, the true economic value of the investment may already be under pressure.

Similarly, the valuation of an infrastructure project may depend on assumptions about future cash flows, traffic growth, operating expenses and financing costs.

Pension funds therefore need robust valuation practices. They must assess not only the reported value but also the assumptions behind it.

This is particularly important for NPS because subscribers generally evaluate their retirement wealth through the net asset value of their chosen schemes.

What happens if an alternative investment performs poorly?

There is no separate return guarantee for alternative investments made through NPS.

If an AIF, REIT or InvIT performs poorly, the value of the investment can decline. This can affect the net asset value of the relevant NPS scheme and, in turn, the retirement corpus of subscribers invested in that scheme.

The prescribed investment limits are designed to contain concentration risk. However, they cannot prevent an investment from losing value.

For example, if a pension fund invests in an infrastructure-focused AIF and the underlying projects face financial difficulties, the fund’s valuation may decline. The impact on the overall NPS portfolio will depend on how much money was invested and the extent of the loss.

Similarly, a fall in commercial property demand can affect REIT valuations and distributions.

The important point is that NPS does not become a capital-guaranteed product simply because investments are regulated by PFRDA.

The regulator sets the investment framework and monitors compliance. The actual investment outcome still depends on the underlying assets and the decisions of pension fund managers.

Are alternative investments suitable for retirement money?

The answer depends on how they are used.

A long investment horizon can make certain alternative investments relevant for pension portfolios. Infrastructure assets, commercial real estate and private businesses may have long operating or investment cycles.

Pension funds are also better placed than individual investors to conduct due diligence, negotiate investment terms and manage diversified portfolios.

However, retirement money has a specific purpose. It is meant to provide financial security when an individual stops earning an active income.

This makes capital preservation, liquidity and risk management just as important as return generation.

An investment that looks attractive because it offers the possibility of higher returns may not be suitable if it exposes the portfolio to excessive valuation or liquidity risks.

The age of the subscriber also matters. Someone in their twenties or thirties may have a much longer accumulation period than someone approaching retirement. A portfolio for the latter may need greater emphasis on stability and liquidity.

Pension fund managers must therefore evaluate alternative investments in the context of the overall portfolio rather than chasing returns from individual assets.

What should NPS subscribers watch out for?

For subscribers, the introduction of alternative investments does not require an immediate change in their investment strategy.

There are a few things worth monitoring.

First, look at the actual allocation. The fact that PFRDA has permitted alternative investments does not mean every NPS scheme will invest in them. Subscribers should track the portfolio disclosures published by their pension fund.

Second, understand the impact on risk. A scheme with a higher allocation to equity-oriented alternative investments may have a different risk profile from one that primarily holds government securities and corporate bonds.

Third, examine performance over longer periods. Alternative investments should not be judged only by short-term returns. Their performance needs to be assessed against the risks taken, the underlying assets and appropriate benchmarks.

Fourth, pay attention to costs. Higher management and performance-related fees can reduce the final returns available to subscribers.

Finally, do not assume that alternative means superior. AIFs, REITs and InvITs can improve diversification, but they are not automatically better than traditional equity and debt investments.

The bottom line

PFRDA’s decision to widen the investment universe of NPS is a significant step in the evolution of India’s retirement investment framework. It gives pension fund managers more flexibility to access businesses, real estate and infrastructure assets that were not part of the conventional investment universe in the same way.

There is a genuine case for allowing a limited allocation to these investments. They can add diversification, create new sources of income and potentially improve long-term portfolio returns.

But there is also a reason for caution. AIFs, REITs and InvITs are not interchangeable products. Their risks differ, their liquidity varies, and their valuations can be more complicated than those of listed shares and conventional bonds.

Ultimately, the success of this move will depend less on how many new investment avenues NPS can access and more on how carefully pension fund managers use them.

For subscribers, the objective should remain unchanged: build a retirement corpus that can support them when regular income stops. Any new investment avenue must serve that objective rather than simply add another source of market exposure.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investments in NPS, AIFs, REITs and InvITs are subject to market risks. Returns are not guaranteed, and investors should understand the associated risks, including liquidity, valuation and capital loss, before making investment decisions.

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