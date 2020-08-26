NPS, APY Subscriber? PFRDA appoints Ombudsman for resolving complaints – Check address, email, number

Excerpt: The appointment of Ombudsman for resolving grievances under National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) has been completed by PFRDA.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has appointed an Ombudsman to receive, consider and to facilitate resolution of complaints or grievances under the ambit of PFRDA (Redressal of Subscriber Grievance) Regulations, 2015.

An Appeal to the Ombudsman may be filed by any aggrieved subscriber of NPS and APY if his/her grievance has not been resolved within 30 days from the escalation of the grievance by filing a written complaint with the National Pension System Trust (NPST) or where a complaint has been made directly against the NPST (and no other intermediary) and the same remains unresolved within the specified period of 30 days; or in case of grievance against any other pension scheme regulated by the Authority, the same remains unresolved for a period of 30 days from the filing.

In terms of PFRDA (Redressal of Subscriber Grievance) Regulations, 2015, every intermediary under NPS/APY or under any other pension scheme regulated by PFRDA, is required to display the name/ address of the Ombudsman in its office premises prominently for the notice of the subscribers visiting their office premises.

The name, address and contact details of Ombudsman

The Ombudsman,

The office of Ombudsman,

O/o Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority,

Plot No-14/A,

Chhatrapati Shivaji Bhawan,

Qutab Institutional Area,

New Delhi-110016

Email Id: ombudsman@pfrda.org.in

Landline No. : 011 – 26517507

The intermediaries are further required to give full disclosures about Grievance Redressal Mechanism through the Ombudsman in their offer document, subscriber’s agreements, notifications, office memorandum, circulars etc.