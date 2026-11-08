By Amit H L

a SEPTEMBER 2026 analysis by CafeMutual found that only one in 13 SIP accounts continued beyond five years. Separately, the ministry of labour and employment reported that 87% of EPF final settlement claims were below Rs 1 lakh. Though these figures measure different things, they raise an important question: does the money we save for the future remain invested for that future?

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The hidden cost of easy liquidity

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Imagine spending decades building a retirement corpus, only to find that repeated withdrawals have left you with far less when regular income stops. Investments may have performed well, but the money is no longer there to support you. The biggest threat to retirement wealth may not always be a market crash. It may be the ease with which we spend money meant to secure our future.

The National Pension System (NPS) offers market-linked investment opportunities, investment flexibility and tax advantages under applicable rules. But one important design feature is often overlooked: access to retirement savings is deliberately restricted.

NPS’s restricted liquidity

Unlike freely redeemable investments, NPS operates within defined withdrawal and exit rules. These create a separation between money intended for retirement and money available for today’s needs. When retirement savings cannot be accessed as freely as ordinary investments, it becomes harder to divert them impulsively. The framework encourages subscribers to treat the accumulated corpus as money committed to life after regular employment income ends.

However, life is unpredictable. Medical emergencies and financial hardship can arise, which is why NPS permits certain withdrawals and premature exits under specified conditions. The objective is not to eliminate liquidity, but to prevent retirement savings from becoming an easy source of funds for every competing need. Investment flexibility helps manage a retirement portfolio, while restricted liquidity helps protect its purpose. Both matter. Choosing the right investment is only part of the journey. The money must also remain invested until retirement.

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For those seeking a dedicated retirement framework, NPS deserves consideration. It does not guarantee a particular outcome. Results depend on contributions, investment choices, market performance and time. Its market-linked approach offers long-term growth potential, investment flexibility allows portfolios to be managed within rules, and its defined withdrawal framework helps protect savings from premature use.

Ultimately, retirement readiness is not measured simply by how early we start investing or how much wealth we accumulate. It also depends on preserving that wealth for when we need it most. The real retirement challenge is not just to start early. It is to stay invested—and ensure that the money meant for our future is still there when that future arrives.

The writer is founder and CEO, Floatr Wealth

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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