No need to carry cash! NPCI, ICICI Bank make Brookfield Mall of Bangalore contactless; details here

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in association with ICICI Bank and ValetEZ has enabled Brookfield Mall as India’s first Contactless Mall in Bangalore making parking seamless and ready. Brookfield Mall is one of the earliest malls in Bengaluru, located in the Brookfield neighbourhood in the city. Popular among the Brookfield community and beyond, the mall has a fine mix of essential and lifestyle retail stores and entertainment options.

ICICI Bank is the acquiring bank for this project as per the partnership with NPCI. With this, the Bank will debit parking charges from the FASTag account of the commuters and then credit them to the partner’s bank account, NPCI said in a statement. ICICI Bank was the first to launch the innovative service of FASTag nationally, on the Mumbai – Vadodara corridor, way back in 2013.

After the successful implementation of NETC program for toll payments, NPCI is now geared-up to expand the contactless car parking solution across the country. It has also initiated discussions with major malls, airports and other private parking lots in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and Delhi for the NETC FASTag powered contactless car parking solutions.

The company has been receiving interests from major banks in spearheading the parking projects.

Commenting on the initiative, Neeraj Duggal, Brookfield Mall, said “At Brookfield Mall, we have always taken pride in bringing new innovations in our operations and visitor experience. Working with ValetEZ to have NETC FASTag enabled Contactless Parking is in keeping with this ethos and ensures a safe and better parking experience for our Brookfield community.”

Denny Thomas, Head NETC & AEPS, NPCI said, “We are pleased to partner with ICICI Bank to introduce contactless car parking solution at the Brookfield Mall with NETC FASTag. We believe this solution will offer an added layer of convenience and safety for the customers in terms of their car parking payments which would allow them to save time to park and spend more time with their loved ones at the mall. With NETC FASTag, it’s our constant endeavour to provide seamless, cashless and automated toll and parking payment solutions.”

The contactless car parking facility will allow passengers and visitors the comfort of paying for parking without the need to roll down their windows. While parking lots across the country are being enabled with digital payment solutions only NETC FASTag can provide a 100 per cent contactless solution.

The application installed at the parking plaza can seamlessly integrate with the NETC FASTag API model provided by Acquiring Banks and avail the benefit of an interoperable ecosystem.