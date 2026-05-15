Airport lounge access for credit card users is being repositioned from a mass-market acquisition perk to a usage-linked premium benefit. The minimum spend thresholds now range between Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 per quarter for mid-range cards to access airport lounge facilities.

Individuals who opted for a card specifically to get free lounge access would now need to plan their spends more strategically. Instead of putting larger spends just to meet spending thresholds, they should focus on the core value proposition of each card and focus where they naturally receive maximum value.

For example, frequent travellers may consider travel-focused cards that generously reward travel expenses and, at the same time, offer better lounge access benefits. An occasional user may get more consistent returns from a cashback or a rewards-focused card that matches their spending habits.

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Increase in spending limit

Several banks, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI Card have updated their lounge access policies. The changes are not about removing a benefit but about sustaining a high-quality experience in the face of rising demand and operational costs.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar, says by linking lounge access to card usage, issuers are ensuring the perk is valuable for customers actively engaged with the bank. “This reinforces the importance of regularly tracking spends to ensure they continue to meet the eligibility criteria for such premium benefits,” he says.

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Maximise reward points

The best strategy is using the right card for the right spend. “The key is reward optimisation that complements your monthly expenses; not to make unnecessary expenditures just to earn more points,” says Santosh Agarwal, CEO, Paisabazaar.