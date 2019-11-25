Now submit your Life Certificate via video recording; Here is how to do it

Annuitants wanting to continue receiving their Annuity, without interruption, need to submit a life certificate document.

For the Annuity and corporate policyholders, HDFC Life has recently come up with Video Life Certificate, wherein life certificates can be submitted via video recording. This offering, experts believe, will not only simplify life insurance, but also make the journey of customers easier.

This feature will be completely online and hence, eliminates the need for policyholders from visiting the bank or the life insurer. This offering will also be convenient for senior citizens by eliminating multiple processes for them. Srinivasan Parthasarathy, Chief Actuary, and Appointed Actuary, HDFC Life, said, “The Video Life Certificate offers an easy and hassle-free experience. It simplifies the existing process. Submitting the ‘video life certificate’ is convenient and can be done within a matter of a few minutes.”

Role of a life certificate

For pensioners, similarly, 30th November is the last day to submit the Jeevan Pramaan Patra (life certificate) with their banks or post offices. Failing to do so can put a stop to their pension payments. However, the government has now enabled the submission of the certificate online, to help pensioners, through the Jeevan Pramaan portal, which eliminates the whole process of physically visiting the bank or post office.

What’s the new offering?

With the new service brought in by HDFC Life, policyholders, in the form of a video, can submit their life certificate online. A lot of people, especially senior citizens, will benefit from this development.

Here is how to do it: