Now self-assess your Financial Immunity Score through SBI Life’s online platform

SBI Life Insurance has launched an interactive online platform for consumers to self-assess their Financial Immunity Score. The derived Financial Immunity Score will guide individuals to take the required steps for narrowing their protection gaps and encourage them to strengthen their financial immunity portfolio. The company says the platform aims to help consumers gain a better understanding of their preparedness and immunity against financial risk.

The interactive online platform has been launched on the back of SBI Life’s recent survey titled ‘Understanding Consumers attitude towards Financial Immunity’. The survey highlights the consumer behavior and financial preparedness with respect to uncertainties related to life and health amidst the ongoing pandemic. One of the key survey findings stated that over 50 per cent of Indians are not prepared to face financial emergencies. The Financial Immunity Score will work as a definite indicator for individuals to gauge their financial preparedness towards unforeseen eventualities related to life and health and further encourage them to be proactive in ensuring that they and their loved ones are well-protected.

Individuals can visit the SBI Life website to know their Financial Immunity Score. To determine the Financial Immunity Score, he/she will need to answer questions around their existing financial resources and commitments. Upon completion, the platform generates a shareable result for consumers to introspect and plan their financial matters accordingly.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the forefront many economic adversities for humankind. This interactive online platform from SBI Life will help consumers add reinforcements to their financial portfolio, taking into consideration aspects such as family and child’s future, cost of critical illnesses, and the implications of reduced income, all of which have now become more relevant than ever, the life insurance company says.