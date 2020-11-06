  • MORE MARKET STATS

Now self-assess your Financial Immunity Score through SBI Life’s online platform

By: |
November 6, 2020 5:15 PM

Individuals can visit the SBI Life website to know their Financial Immunity Score. To determine the Financial Immunity Score, he/she will need to answer questions around their existing financial resources and commitments.

Subsequently, premium accretion in August 2020 was at Rs 27,040 crore, up 14.8% year-on-year, compared to de-growth in April and May 2020.

SBI Life Insurance has launched an interactive online platform for consumers to self-assess their Financial Immunity Score. The derived Financial Immunity Score will guide individuals to take the required steps for narrowing their protection gaps and encourage them to strengthen their financial immunity portfolio. The company says the platform aims to help consumers gain a better understanding of their preparedness and immunity against financial risk.

The interactive online platform has been launched on the back of SBI Life’s recent survey titled ‘Understanding Consumers attitude towards Financial Immunity’. The survey highlights the consumer behavior and financial preparedness with respect to uncertainties related to life and health amidst the ongoing pandemic. One of the key survey findings stated that over 50 per cent of Indians are not prepared to face financial emergencies. The Financial Immunity Score will work as a definite indicator for individuals to gauge their financial preparedness towards unforeseen eventualities related to life and health and further encourage them to be proactive in ensuring that they and their loved ones are well-protected.

Related News

Individuals can visit the SBI Life website to know their Financial Immunity Score. To determine the Financial Immunity Score, he/she will need to answer questions around their existing financial resources and commitments. Upon completion, the platform generates a shareable result for consumers to introspect and plan their financial matters accordingly.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the forefront many economic adversities for humankind. This interactive online platform from SBI Life will help consumers add reinforcements to their financial portfolio, taking into consideration aspects such as family and child’s future, cost of critical illnesses, and the implications of reduced income, all of which have now become more relevant than ever, the life insurance company says.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Now self-assess your Financial Immunity Score through SBI Life’s online platform
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Can the LTC Cash Voucher Scheme bills be in the name of spouse, family members? Govt clarifies
2Emergency corpus: Saving to help you during a crisis
3Top 10 banks currently offering the lowest personal loan rates starting at 8.9%