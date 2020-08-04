Now renew your Reliance General Insurance policies from any banking, non-banking channel

Policyholders can look for the Bharat Bill Pay logo on any of the app or websites and can easily do all insurance renewals from there.

Reliance General Insurance in association with the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched a platform for making insurance premium payments digitally through Bharat Bill Payment System. This facility will allow policyholders to renew their policies by paying insurance premium anywhere, anytime through multiple channels such as internet banking, mobile banking or app, website, agent, BCs (Business Correspondents) and branches using multiple modes such as cards (credit, debit and prepaid), NEFT, net banking, UPI, account transfer, and e-wallets, etc.

The insurance company says this initiative will enable customers to control and execute the insurance premium payment via any customer-facing electronic or mobile channel irrespective of bank or payment app. Customers will also be able to access a larger network of Bharat Bill Pay enabled physical touchpoints across India which includes bank branches, BCs, and retail agents.

Additional benefits offered by the insurance company will include convenience, 24×7 availability, easy fetch, and instant notifications with Be-Assured stamp for policy renewals. Policyholders can look for the Bharat Bill Pay logo on any of the app or websites and can easily do all insurance renewals from there.

Rakesh Jain, ED, and CEO, Reliance General Insurance said, “Reliance General Insurance has always strived to ensure that we innovate in line and with the times that the brave new Digital Bharat lives in. This association with Bharat Bill Payment System is yet another milestone in our journey towards being best-in-class for our customers while endorsing Vocal for Local using state-of-the-art digital systems provided by haloed institutions such as the NPCI.”

A.R.Ramesh, Chief of Bharat Bill Payment System, NPCI said, “Policyholders will now have enhanced channel access and ease of paying recurring Insurance premium anytime anywhere through their preferred digital platforms or physical touch-points.”

The integration with Bharat BillPay enabled-channels is a customer-centric approach towards providing insurance covers to the masses digitally. In today’s unprecedented times when COVID-19 is ravaging the world, such developments will mitigate the financial burden on the people due to the crisis.