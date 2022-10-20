Now pay Kotak Mahindra Bank Credit Card Bill with NPCI Bharat BillPay

Credit Card customers of Kotak Mahindra Bank can now pay their bills using NPCI’s Bharat BillPay. NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. (NBBL), the wholly-owned subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), on Thursday (20 October) said it has partnered with Kotak Mahindra Bank to introduce its credit cards on the Bharat BillPay ecosystem in the Credit Card Biller category. With this integration, Kotak customers will now be able to seamlessly make their credit card bill payments via Bharat BillPay.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has become the first private bank to go live in the credit card category on Bharat BillPay ecosystem. With this, Kotak credit cardholders will be able to pay their credit card bills at any point in time from any given location through Bharat BillPay-enabled channels like – ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC Bank among others, and get instant confirmation on payments.

Customers will only be required to input the last four digits of their credit card and their mobile number and the Bharat BillPay ecosystem will automatically retrieve details like the customer’s name, total bill amount due, minimum amount due, bill payment due date, etc which will make the entire payment experience convenient and seamless.

Commenting on the development, Ambuj Chandna, President, Consumer Assets, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “We are delighted to partner with NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited to offer our valuable customers a perfect window for securely making online payments to their Kotak Credit Card. Kotak is at the forefront of providing ease and convenience in the lives of our customers through digital innovations and offerings. With this partnership we offer our customers a smooth and hassle-free payment experience.”

Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO, NBBL said, “The customers today want choice of channels and mode, and indeed full and interoperability while payment their payments, and Credit Card customers are no different. As Bharat BillPay continues to forge partnerships with forward looking and technologically advanced ecosystem players, we are delighted to add Kotak credit card amongst this list. We believe this partnership with Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited would benefit a large number of customers with easy credit card bill payments across channels. We are committed towards achieving the vision of completely overhauling the bill payments experience in India through digitisation, and this is an important step in that direction.”

Bharat BillPay is a one-stop destination offering recurring payment services to customers across several segments including electricity, telecom, DTH, gas, education fees, water, and municipal taxes, NETC FASTag recharge, loan repayments, insurance, cable, subscription fees, mobile prepaid recharges, among other things.