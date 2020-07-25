Now open Senior Citizens Savings Scheme, Public Provident Fund, NSC accounts at all branch Post Offices

All Post Office Savings Schemes extended to rural branch offices.

Post Office Small Savings Scheme Account: Now you can open an account for Post Office small savings schemes like Public Provident Fund, Monthly Income Scheme, Kisan Vikas Patra, National Savings Certificate, Kisan Vikas Patra and Senior Citizens Savings Scheme at all branch offices of the postal department in rural areas. These schemes have been till now offered at urban branches only.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Communications on Friday said, “In order to strengthen its network and postal operations in rural areas and provide facility of small savings scheme to the vast majority in villages, the Department of Posts has now extended all small savings schemes up to the Branch Post Office level.”

As per the ministry, there are as many as 1,31,113 Branch Post Offices functioning in rural areas.

Till now, these branch offices have been providing facilities of letters, Speed Post, Parcels, electronic money order, Rural Postal Life Insurance, Post Office Savings Account, Recurring Deposit, Time Deposit and Sukanya Samriddhi Account schemes.

As per the new order, branch offices can now provide facilities of Public Provident Fund, Monthly Income Scheme, National Savings Certificate, Kisan Vikas Patra and Senior Citizen Savings Schemes also.

With the new decision, people living in villages will be able to get the same Post Office Savings Bank facilities which people in urban areas have been availing.

“They will be able to deposit their savings into these popular schemes through the post office in their village itself.” the ministry said, adding: “This is another step taken by the Department to empower Rural India by bringing all Post Office Savings schemes to their doorsteps.”