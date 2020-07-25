  • MORE MARKET STATS

Now open Senior Citizens Savings Scheme, Public Provident Fund, NSC accounts at all branch Post Offices

By: |
Updated: Jul 25, 2020 11:20 AM

Post Office Small Savings Scheme Account:  Now you can open an account for Post Office small savings schemes like Public Provident Fund, Monthly Income Scheme, Kisan Vikas Patra, National Savings Certificate, Kisan Vikas Patra and Senior Citizens Savings Scheme at all branch offices of the postal department

post office savings schemeAll Post Office Savings Schemes extended to rural branch offices.

Post Office Small Savings Scheme Account:  Now you can open an account for Post Office small savings schemes like Public Provident Fund, Monthly Income Scheme, Kisan Vikas Patra, National Savings Certificate, Kisan Vikas Patra and Senior Citizens Savings Scheme at all branch offices of the postal department in rural areas. These schemes have been till now offered at urban branches only.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Communications on Friday said, “In order to strengthen its network and postal operations in rural areas and provide facility of small savings scheme to the vast majority in villages, the Department of Posts has now extended all small savings schemes  up to the Branch Post Office level.”

Related News

As per the ministry, there are as many as 1,31,113 Branch Post Offices functioning in rural areas.

Till now, these branch offices have been providing facilities of letters, Speed Post, Parcels, electronic money order, Rural Postal Life Insurance, Post Office Savings Account, Recurring Deposit, Time Deposit and Sukanya Samriddhi Account schemes.

As per the new order, branch offices can now provide facilities of Public Provident Fund, Monthly Income Scheme, National Savings Certificate, Kisan Vikas Patra and Senior Citizen Savings Schemes also.

With the new decision, people living in villages will be able to get the same Post Office Savings Bank facilities which people in urban areas have been availing.

“They will be able to deposit their savings into these popular schemes through the post office in their village itself.” the ministry said, adding: “This is another step taken by the Department to empower Rural India by bringing all Post Office Savings schemes  to their doorsteps.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Now open Senior Citizens Savings Scheme Public Provident Fund NSC accounts at all branch Post Offices
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1How dividend income is taxed in India now – All you need to know
2Govt’s endeavour has been to further simplify Direct Tax laws: Nirmala Sitharaman
3FM lauds I-T Dept for taxpayer-friendly measures, facilitating voluntary compliance