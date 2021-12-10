Now make recurring payments at doorstep, thanks to Gramin Dak Sevaks and postal staff

Representative image

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) and NPCI Bharat BillPay, the wholly-owned subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India, on Friday (December 10, 2021) announced facilitating cash-based assisted bill payments anywhere in the country at customers doorstep through the Bharat BillPay platform. In a statement, IPPB said the platform will also enable all non-IPPB customers to pay bills for various utility and other recurring services.

With the help of the new facility, customers will be able to conveniently pay for their recurring bills not only from the comfort of their homes but also by visiting their nearest post office. IPPB said it has also revamped its bill payments platform and now over 20,000 billers that are on Bharat Bill Payment System will be available to customers of various banks and IPPB.

Commenting on the new feature, J. Venkatramu, MD & CEO, IPPB said in the statement off, “With this collaboration, NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. and IPPB are set to empower citizens by enabling bill payments at the doorstep through our ubiquitous network of Gramin Dak Sevaks and Postal staff. Leveraging the last mile network of the Department of Posts and IPPB’s technology-driven digital banking platform, Bharat BillPay offers a one-stop ecosystem for payment of all bills providing an interoperable and accessible anytime anywhere bill payment service to all customers across India with certainty, reliability and safety of transactions.”

Key new features

Pay any recurring bills through cash mode

Updated transaction history with maximum details

Set transaction alerts and reminders

Updated on-screen user experience

Raise/track complaints online for bill payment transactions

Addition, selection, and modification of billers

Enabling notifications, snooze alerts & reminders

Transactions you can make

The statement said that both IPPB and non-IPPB customers will be able to make recurring transactions such as mobile postpaid, D2H recharge, school fees, and other utility services by using bank’s mobile banking service. They will also be able to see updated transaction history, set transaction alerts and reminders, and raise/track complaints online for Bharat BillPay transactions using the IPPB digital banking platform.

Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO, NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. said, “We believe that this alliance will transform the bill payments segment as the customers are now empowered to pay their bills as per their convenience – be it by sitting at home to our trusted Postman or visiting the nearest post office.”