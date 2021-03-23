Now instantly register your motor insurance claims with ICICI Lombard Voice Bot service

Progressive brands are aligning to this trend and introducing new-age technology solutions for the benefit of their customers.

In line with the changing customer trends, ICICI Lombard General Insurance has launched a Voice Bot service that will allow its policyholders to instantly register their motor insurance claims. The company claims that the Voice Bot is an advanced technology solution and with speech recognition capabilities to understand long narratives. It works on smartphones as well as feature phones. It has been tested in high ambience noise situations and with different speech accents.

In today’s digitized world, customers expect personalized, 24×7 resolution to their queries. As people increasingly get familiar with voice assistants like Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, customers, especially millennials and Gen Z, are demanding voice-enabled automation solutions. Google’s voice search demographics shows that 27 per cent of the global population with access to the internet used voice search in 2020. Experts say progressive brands are aligning to this trend and introducing new-age technology solutions for the benefit of their customers.

The Voice Bot will assist customers in registering motor claims digitally, thereby facilitating speedy claim processing. Some of the features of this service are it works on smartphones as well as feature phones, the platform has been launched in English and will soon be available in Hindi and Tamil as well, apart from other languages, and the solution has been deployed on AWS cloud, with access to all marketplace solutions to constantly innovate and improve.

To avail of this service, one needs to call ICICI Lombard’s helpline and select the relevant option to get connected to the Voice Bot. The Bot guides the customer in claim intimation through a web-based link which is sent via SMS. After receiving the SMS, the customer needs to provide the incident details in the link provided, post which the Bot registers the claim and shares the claim number instantly. Additionally, in the coming days, the Bot will be enabled to facilitate customers to upload claim documents and submit an e-form. The conversational interface reduces the chances of error in typing and navigating.

Girish Nayak, Chief – Service, Operations and Technology, ICICI Lombard says, “In line with this approach, we are happy to have unveiled our Voice Bot activated motor insurance claim approval solution. In the new hybrid world, where contactless solutions are the norm, this service will empower our customers to register their motor claims instantly and from the safe environment of their home.”

ICICI Lombard has been using the underlying Voice Bot technology in a large number of use cases including automated medical underwriting for people with pre-existing conditions and assisting customers during the renewal of their health insurance policies. For an industry that hitherto thrived on physical interactions and brick-and-mortar presence, the past few years have redefined the customer journey, accelerated by the pandemic. The life insurance company has brought in digital transformation in its endeavour to deliver solutions at every step of the customer journey, right from buying an insurance policy to hassle-free claim approval.