Now get your life, health and household insured with one plan – Check details

Toffee Insurance has launched an all-in-one insurance plan that offers high coverage at a lower cost. The Toffee Plan is a monthly insurance subscription plan that will provide the benefits of life insurance, health insurance, and household insurance in one bundle. The plan can be opted by a single person or a family.

The insurance plan offers complete coverage at a comparatively low premium while covering up to 4 family members. It is aimed towards the insurance needs of the middle-class and the working-class community of the country. It will provide a seamless customer-experience powered via a tech-assisted sales model. Toffee Insurance is offering a broad spectrum of contextual insurance products for the uninsured masses in India. The brand claims to have simplified the complexities of insurance and minimized the risk of covers with its multi-benefit plan.

The Coronavirus outbreak might have disrupted various verticals across several industries, however, the insurance sector has grown exponentially. Toffee Insurance during this crucial time launched its multi-functional policy cover. The pandemic is acting as a wake-up call for everyone and reflecting the significance of securing one’s future to sustain through the crisis. It has made it imperative for people to safeguard their lives with appropriate insurance policies.

The sachet insurance plan by Toffee is introduced to the people on a Subscription Basis at a monthly premium starting from a cost as reasonable as Rs 600, backed by trusted Insurance Partners. The consumers don’t have to look for 3 separate insurance plans for themselves and their families, exploring new policies for increased coverage, the concern of piles of paperwork, jargon, etc. Toffee Insurance has designed the plan to be time and cost-efficient, covering various verticals along with zero paperwork and hassle for the clients.

The innovative solution by Toffee Insurance is backed by Tata AIG, Religare, ICICI Prudential, and India First that provides a Health insurance cover starting from Rs 3 lakh for each family member, Life Insurance starting from Rs 50 lakh and Household Insurance starting from Rs 1 lakh. Furthermore, the plan also covers hospitalization expenses arising from pandemics such as COVID-19.

Rohan Kumar, CEO, and Co-Founder of Toffee Insurance says, “With the current pandemic, the demands of customers have changed from lifestyle to necessary insurance that covers them and their families. Understanding the situation in hand, we’ve devised the holistic ‘The Toffee Plan’, an insurance plan that you will ever need, which provides coverage keeping in mind the affordability and accessibility factor for all.”