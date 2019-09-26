Now get Hospital Cash cover starting at Rs 3 per day; Here’s how

This health insurance solution focuses on healthcare coverage, through Ola’s financial services arm, OlaMoney.

OlaMoney and Religare Health Insurance have jointly launched a group health plan. This plan will offer hospital cash cover and will allow policyholders to claim Rs 5,000 per day for hospitalization. This hospitalization benefit is, however, limited to a total sum insured of Rs 5 lakh per year. This new offering claims to facilitate and provide access to affordable and quality healthcare for a large number of users.

The 'OlaMoney-Religare Hospicash' lets policyholders claim Rs 5,000 per day of hospitalization, allowing policyholders to have access to quality and timely healthcare.

Ola, through its platform, will extend this financial product to its consumers, helping shield them from unforeseen hospital expenses. This policy can be purchased directly through the Ola app and will be available to all registered Ola users.

The policy comes with a premium as low as Rs 3 per day. It is available both as individual plan and for family plans. It can also be purchased monthly or for a period of 1 year renewable thereafter.

The product claims to offer comprehensive health protection and add value to an existing health cover. This OlaMoney Religare health cover can be used to reimburse expenses incurred at any hospital across India, unlike traditional health insurance policies, which are accepted only at preferred network hospitals. Anuj Gulati, MD, and CEO, Religare Health Insurance said, “This product is thoughtfully designed product that also compliments an existing health insurance plan and even competently serves as standalone health coverage.”

Key features of the product: