Now, get CIBIL (Credit Score) online free on WhatsApp

A credit score is a three-digit number that evaluates a consumer’s creditworthiness and is based on one’s credit history.

A credit score is a three-digit number that evaluates a consumer’s creditworthiness and is based on one’s credit history. In India, credit scores are provided by credit bureaus like CIBIL, Equifax, and Experian. However, the most common are the credit scores provided by CIBIL. A CIBIL credit score, like others, helps an individual get to know about his/her credit history. A good credit score will help in getting loans and visas to countries with ease.

Some banks even offer lower interest rates to an individual with high scores. But people normally get to know about their credit score after they apply for home loans or other loans and sometimes even have to pay to get their CIBIL score information.

But all that hassle may be over now as they can get the same information absolutely free on WhatsApp. Wishfin, a Fintech startup, has integrated with Whatsapp to launch a new product called ‘Whatsapp for Credit Score’. This is a first-of-its-kind facility where users will have access to their credit score on WhatsApp.

How to Check CIBIL Score on WhatsApp: Follow the Steps Below

Step 1: Give a Missed Call on 8287 151 151.

Step 2: Your number will be added on WhatsApp Chat.

Step 3: Start the process by entering your Name, date of birth and gender.

Step 4: Type your ‘PAN Number’.

Step 5: Type your ‘Residential Address’ (similar to your banking details).

Step 6: Provide your ‘City of Residence’, followed by state and pincode.

Step 7: And, lastly your ‘Email ID’.

Step 8: You can see your latest CIBIL Score right in your WhatsApp chat box.

Note:

– It may be noted that Wishfin asks a few more questions to double check your identity.

– The one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your mobile number and email ID. Enter the same for further verification.

– Soon after the process gets completed and to ensure your security and privacy, you will be automatically removed from Wishfin CIBIL Score Group on WhatsApp.

“Human-computer interaction is undergoing dramatic shifts. Voice and chat are becoming important tools of interaction. At Wishfin, our DNA is technology and we are always innovating. We wanted to be at the forefront of this trend, leveraging our cutting edge technology. We believe that Whatsapp is great for engagement with customers,” said Puru Vashishtha, Chairman & MD, Wishfin.com.

“Moreover, by using ‘Whatsapp for Credit Score’ our customers can monitor their credit health at their convenience, very simply by giving us a missed call at 82 87 151 151. Whatsapp already has more than 250 million users in India and now they can access their credit score easily and simply, and in just a few seconds, by doing what they love – Whatsapp-ing!” he added.

Nearly six months ago, Wishfin had partnered with Whatsapp on testing its enterprise business solution. Wishfin had launched loan and credit card application on Whatsapp which was a huge success. That has further confirmed Wishfin’s belief that Whatsapp is a great engagement tool for financial products.