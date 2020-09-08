Now check your health every day to avoid mega hospital bills

Health care has become one of the expensive industries due to the treatment being very advanced and when it reaches severity.

The current outbreak of the deadly coronavirus and the costs of treating it have drawn our attention to the importance of monitoring and staying updated with our health.

Apart from that, we should also consider how convenient yet cost-effective contactless health monitoring is. Additionally, as telemedicine companies continue to innovate new and better technologically driven solutions, even more benefits are likely to emerge in the years to come (Telemedicine are health care workers taking care of patients without physically meeting.)

With the advancement and development in telemed, the introduction of AI/IoT devices has made it easier to access healthcare at home. These devices not only make detection of diseases at an early stage but it has also given the power of taking care of yourself on a daily basis in your hands. You can get an AI device and get it linked with its tracking application available on android and iOS. You receive alerts and reports of your health on your mobile phone. You can further provide yourself with a monthly or annually paid health expert to provide their expertise on improving your health conditions, treating other ailments at the root, etc.

These devices track necessary vitals of your body like pulse rate, breathing rate, blood pressure, etc, and provide you with a health report that you can share with your health professional or dietician, etc. This analysis helps make you aware of your body condition, the things your body needs, and helps you make amends, improves your lifestyle, and thus your life span too.

They help track certain lifestyle habits that later lead to other health issues or cause underlying health issues that go unnoticed otherwise. The devices can provide peace of mind to those suffering from chronic diseases as it alerts the doctor as well as patients. Thus making it easier to catch and treat diseases earlier. A monitoring device is also able to inform patients about the critical deterioration of health when they need to apply for emergency help as soon as possible.

The early awareness and treatment procedure helps patients save considerably thanks to health monitoring. With home telehealth, it’s not necessary to go to a clinic for a prescription or ask your physician about test results. Besides, due to the decreasing number of unnecessary hospital visits, medical institutions become less crowded and can faster admit patients who need emergency help. Also, if you start treating any health issue at the root before it reaches the extremes, it helps you maintain your financial stability. Health care has become one of the expensive industries due to the treatment being very advanced and when it reaches severity.

The current economic climate is also going to result in a decreased economy and thus cause great pressure on the public sector in terms of spending, and the reality is that any significant additional saving is likely to be very useful. And if you invest in a monitoring device now it will not only reduce your risk of disease later when it is too late to treat but it will make you aware of your health conditions now and save you a massive financial shell out at an unexpected time in the future.

This might have also aroused the question: “What about medical insurances?” Well, if you have insurance you already know how it could be of hassles and imagine having to go through the hassle during your tough times? Earlier health monitoring makes you save time and effort by standing in the long hospital queues and also the pain of claiming your insurance. It is well said, “Invest in your health now, reap the benefits in the form of your healthy self later.”

The invention and inclusion of developments in science and technology in the field of healthcare have given a whole new dimension to convenient, expense-savvy yet accurate healthcare in today’s world. Hence, with telemedicine and innovation on remote health monitoring, healthcare can be provided affordably, immediately, and the time of need.

It is now in our hands to wisely and widely use the facilities provided to us and make the best use of it for our health and benefit. This will not only help your future self be safe but also save you from a heavy pocket burn in the near future.

By, Mudit Dandwate, Co-founder, Dozee