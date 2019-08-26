Not satisfied with grievance redressal mechanism of your insurer, bank? Here’s how to lodge a complaint with different ombudsmen

Find out how you can file a complaint with a different ombudsman

Did you know that you can lodge a complaint if you are not satisfied with the grievance redressal mechanism of either your insurer or bank? You can take it up with the relevant ombudsman. Other than that, even for property related issues, under the purview of the real estate Act, you can approach the Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

The Reserve Bank of India also keeps revising the Banking Ombudsman Scheme to help customer complaints on new areas, such as credit card complaints, deficiencies in providing the promised services, banks levying service charges without prior notice to the customer, and non-adherence to the fair practices code as adopted by individual banks. Hence, if are not satisfied with any services, be it your bank, your insurer, or relating to real estate, through the grievance redressal process you can lodge a complaint.

Find out how you can file a complaint with a different ombudsman;

Insurance Ombudsman

You need to first get in touch with your insurer, with your complaint. The ombudsman will not accept your complaint if you have not approached your insurer first.

Hence, do not approach ombudsman offices directly.

While filing the complaint, it should be in writing along with supporting documents.

in the case where the insurer fails to respond within the given time period or the response is unsatisfactory, you can escalate the complaint to the ombudsman, through Irdai’s integrated grievance management system.

You can visit the ombudsman office under whose jurisdiction your case falls.

However, if you are still not satisfied with the ombudsman, you can approach consumer courts.

MUST WATCH | ITR 2019: How salaried individuals can file ITR with LTCG details?

Banking Ombudsman

You need to first file a complaint with your own bank before you approach the banking ombudsman offices (BO).

After approaching the bank, allow them a period of 30 days to respond.

In case the bank does not respond or even fails to meet your expectations, you can approach the banking ombudsman office under whose bound your case falls.

You can also do that through online, by visiting cms.rbi.org.in.

You should not delay escalation your complaint beyond a year of having received the bank’s response. Or a year and a month of having filed the complaint

After downloading the complaint form available on the Banking Ombudsman portal (https://bankingombudsman.rbi.org.in), you can file a written complaint, along with relevant documents.

To register your grievance online you can visit the RBI banking ombudsman website (https://secweb. rbi.org.in/BO/precompltindex.htm)

The BO after evaluating your request will either facilitate a settlement through conciliation or pass an award

If ombudsman fails to meet expectations, you can approach the consumer courts with your complaint

Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA)