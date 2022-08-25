North Goa: A flourishing retirement and second home hotspot

India holds a distinct position on the global nature tourism map. From the beautiful Himalayas in the North to the serene backwaters in Kerala, the country offers numerous delightful places for international and indigenous tourists to observe nature in its most pristine form. Throughout its length and breadth, India is blessed with natural endowments which makes it a paradise for nature lovers, adventure enthusiasts, and the new breeds of culture & eco-tourists.



One more location that can soon join the coveted list of nature tourism and resort destinations could be North Goa and the nearby Konkan region. The region is dotted with expansive forest zones, lush green rural backyards, a slew of waterfalls and natural springs, exotic flora and fauna, rocky and hilly terrains, and much more besides world-famous sea beaches and extensive sea shores.

The beaches of North Goa and Sindhudurg receive millions of tourists each year and are recognized globally. It has popular beach destinations such as Vagator, Anjuna, and Morjim, etc. While the region is at the forefront of beach tourism, nature and other forms of tourism such as wellness activities and cultural tours have been on the fringes so far.

However, this will alter with the international airport in place. The newly constructed MOPA Airport can transform North Goa and the beautiful Konkan region into the next big nature tourism destination. It will bring the spotlight to the hitherto less explored, pristine beauty of North Goa and the adjacent Konkan/Malvan region. While the vibrant seashores, carnivals, and beach resorts will continue to create an uproar, there will be a gradual shift towards the interior of Goa in terms of the nature of tourism.

We will see more nature resorts, wellness retreats, Ayurvedic massage centers & spas, holistic health centers, cultural cafes, etc. coming up in the interiors of North Goa and border areas with Maharashtra. The region with lush green rural backyards, natural endowments such as hilly terrains & waterfalls, and beautiful greeneries of the Western Ghats will see exponential growth in touristic activities. Goa’s calm, serene, and tranquil atmosphere, with temperatures mostly hovering in the range of 20-33 degrees celsius, further add icing on the cake.

The region is well connected through roads and Konkan Railways and with the commencement of the airport, its connectivity with Indian metros and the world will grow multifold. This will be a major growth driver for concept-based nature resorts, spas, eco hotels, forest lodges, etc.

Goan tourism is also an amalgamation of numerous flavours wherein Portuguese and Mediterranean style of cooking has blended well with local Konkani and Marathi style, creating a unique essence. With the rise in tourism pertaining to the international airport, investments in authentic Goan eateries, cafes, and fine dining will also steeply rise.

A Flourishing Retirement and Second Home Hotspot

The expected growth in North Goa’s wellness and nature tourism will also be steered by the expansive retirement and second home market in the region. North Goa’s iconic status has always drawn buyers and investors to own farmhouses, bungalows, cottages, second homes, retirement villas, etc. in the region.

Big industrialists, top corporate honchos, people from the world of media & entertainment, sports stars, etc. take special pride in owning a piece of property in Goa.

In the wake of the crisis, the demand for retirement and second home living has further risen, backed by the growing trend of remote working, workation, hybrid working models, etc.

New developers are entering the concept-based segment, which has also helped in lowering ticket size and making it more affordable for salaried professionals, medical practitioners, consultants, freelancers, etc.

Owning or renting a cottage or a home in the picturesque laidback rural backyards of North Goa or the nearby Sindhdurg district has numerous benefits. It gives an escape from congested city lives and lets one bond well with nature, think with a fresh mind, and indulge in a lot of fun activities alongside work such as nature walks, sightseeing, adventure sports, cultural tours, wellness & fitness, etc.

As a complementary aspect to the growing retirement and second home industry, the nature and eco-living hotels and resorts will register a jump in business. Many occupiers rather than buying will prefer to rent out or lease for long time periods. This will drive demand for such properties.

Nature tourism will also get integrated with other forms of tourism such as business tourism, MICE, etc. Goa’s business tour operators will partner with eco-living hotels and resorts to give complimentary packages such as holistic health packages, Ayurvedic massage therapy, sightseeing, adventure sports, etc.

Overall, the future is bright for the alternate tourism industry in the region.

(By Ankit Kansal, Founder and MD, Axon Developers)