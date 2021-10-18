Diwali Bonus! These Central Government Employees to get 30 days pay as Non-PLB (ad-hoc) bonus

Representative image

Non-Productivity Linked Bonus (Ad-hoc Bonus) for Central Government Employees: The Central Government has approved the grant of Non-Productivity Linked Bonus (Ad-hoc Bonus) equivalent to 30 days emoluments for 2020-21 to Central Government employees in Group ‘C’ and all non-gazetted employees in Group ‘B’, who are not covered by any Productivity Linked Bonus Scheme.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the calculation ceiling for payment of ad-hoc bonus will be monthly emoluments of Rs 7000 as revised w.e.f 01-04-2014.

“The payment of ad-hoc Bonus under these orders will also be admissible to the eligible employees of Central Para Military Forces and Armed Forces. The orders will be deemed to be extended to the employees of Union Territory Administration which follow the Central Government pattern of emoluments and are not covered by any other bonus or ex-gratia scheme,” Department of Expenditure (DoE), Ministry of Finance said in an Office Memorandum today (18th October).

According to DoE, the benefit will be admissible subject to the following conditions:

1. Only those employees who were in service as on 31-3-2021 and have rendered at least six months of continuous service during the year 2020-21 will be eligible for payment of the ad-hoc bonus.

Pro-rata payment will be admissible to the eligible employees for a period of continuous service during the year from six months to a full year, the eligibility period being taken in terms of the number of months of service (rounded off to the nearest number of months).

2. The quantum of ad-hoc bonus will be worked out on the basis of average emoluments/calculation ceiling whichever is lower.

To calculate Non-PLB (Ad-hoc bonus) for one day, the average emoluments in a year will be divided by 30.4 (average number of days in a month).

This will, thereafter, be multiplied by the number of days of bonus granted.

For example, taking the calculation ceiling of monthly emoluments of Rs. 7000 (where actual average emoluments exceed Rs. 7000), Ad-hoc Bonus for thirty days would be Rs 7000×30/30.4 = Rs 6907.89 (rounded off to Rs.6908.

3. The casual labour who have worked in offices following a 6 days week for at least 240 days for each year for 3 years or more (206 days in each year for 3 years or more in the case of offices observing 5 day week), will be eligible for this Non-PLB Payment.

The amount of ad-hoc bonus payable will be (Rs 1200×30/30.4 = Rs.1184.21 (rounded off to Rs.1184).

In cases where the actual emoluments fall below Rs.1200 per month, the amount will be calculated on actual monthly emoluments.