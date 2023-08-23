Noida Extension to transform into tech-infused investment hotspot

The landscape of Greater Noida West or Noida Extension has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving into a thriving hub of urbanization and infrastructural growth, according to the latest findings by Geetanjali Homesate. This development surge has paved the way for a burgeoning commercial real estate sector, making it an enticing prospect for investors.

Factors such as seamless connectivity to key business hubs, presence of esteemed educational institutions, and the establishment of robust industrial zones have collectively contributed to the area’s magnetism for commercial ventures.

Strategically Anchored for Growth: Positioned adjacent to well-established industrial and technological powerhouses like the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), Greater Noida Extension enjoys a strategic advantage. These influential hubs magnetize a spectrum of enterprises, spanning IT giants, manufacturing dominions, and research bastions, inevitably sparking a surge in the demand for commercial real estate precincts.

Office Spheres and Collaborative Co-Existence: The call for office spaces, particularly the agile co-working arenas, resonates resoundingly. The realm of startups, freelancers, and modest enterprises avidly seeks economical and versatile office solutions. The proximity of Noida Extension to residential precincts coupled with pocket-friendly rental tariffs renders it an enticing sanctuary for such entrepreneurial ventures.

Throbbing Retail and Entertainment Ecosystems: Retail enclaves, housing shopping arcades and entertainment citadels, incessantly allure crowds, spurred by the burgeoning middle-class demographic and the shifting tapestry of consumer proclivities. Investors are intently surveying openings to etch their retail insignias and establish entertainment havens within this realm.

Synergy of Residential Flourish and Assorted Utilitarian Avenues: The landscape of Noida Extension is painted with an array of residential edifices, casting an impetus on the requisition of local commercial establishments. This canvas is further adorned by the emergence of mixed-use enclaves, where residential, commercial, and recreational realms converge harmoniously. This burgeoning trend unfurls a mosaic of prospects, beckoning developers and investors inclined towards serving both residents and sojourners.

Investor Sentiments and Market Dynamics: The sentiment among investors regarding commercial real estate in Noida Extension is cautiously sanguine. While the residential real estate domain encountered its share of trials in recent epochs, the commercial sector emerged as a beacon of resilience. A predilection for amalgamated developments, a surge in e-commerce ventures, and the burgeoning need for adaptable office spaces have collectively upheld the commercial real estate sphere.

Prime Investment Zones in Noida Extension – Residential

As per the insights, several key sectors within Noida Extension have been garnering considerable attention from discerning investors. These regions, namely Sectors 1, 4, 10, 16B, and the dynamic Technopark Zone IV, have emerged as the hotbeds for burgeoning buyer interest. With residential projects nearing their completion and comprehensive infrastructure blueprints materializing, Noida Extension has unequivocally become a sanctuary for astute investments. Here’s an overview of these top-notch locales that warrant a closer look:

Techzone IV, Noida Extension: A Tech-Centric Haven

Hosting prominent IT parks such as Steller IT Park and Airwil Intellicity, the locality serves as a nucleus for numerous leading tech behemoths that employ a substantial workforce. Connectivity is further enhanced by DND Flyway, Noida Expressway, and Sikanderabad Road, effectively linking Techzone IV to vital commercial districts. Notably, over 90% of the residential inventory comprises well-appointed apartments, with 2 BHK and 3 BHK configurations reigning supreme. These residential gems are priced between Rs 6500 and Rs 7000 per sq ft.

Sector-4, Noida Extension: Gateway to Elevated Living

Sector-4 in Noida Extension, or Greater Noida, offers an array of upscale 2 BHK and 3 BHK units. The presence of distinguished schools, hospitals, and retail hubs in the vicinity enhances its allure for homebuyers and tenants alike. This burgeoning market, with an average rate ranging from Rs 5700 to Rs 6000 per sq ft, has witnessed a consistent upward trend in demand, leading to a commendable 30% appreciation in property values over the past five years.

Sector 16B, Noida Extension: Affordable Aspirations

With residential apartments starting at an attractive price range of Rs 4,000 to Rs 4200 per sq ft, Sector 16B boasts affordability in comparison to other emerging educational districts such as Sector 100 and sectors along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Sector 10, Noida Extension: Elevating Real Estate Growth

This sector presents an average apartment price range of Rs 7,000 to Rs 7500 per sq ft. Notably, the past year has witnessed an impressive 40% average growth in property prices within this locality, attesting to its rapid ascent.

Sector 1, Noida Extension: A Confluence of Proximity and Demand

Sector 1 in Noida Extension shines due to its propinquity to IT Parks in Sectors 62 and 63. The area reports robust rental demand for 1 BHK and 2 BHK accommodations, particularly from the IT workforce. Rental rates for 2 BHK units fluctuate between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 per month. The average property rate in Sector 1, Greater Noida, hovers around Rs 6500 to Rs 7000 per sq ft.

Parameters Noida Extension Commercial hubs nearby Techzone (2.5 km) & Artha Special Economic Zone Average property prices Rs. 4,700/sq.ft Average rent price 10-12K for 2 BHK

Commenting on the same, Sunil Sisodiya, Founder, Geetanjali Homestate, says, “Noida Extension has emerged as an ideal destination for companies due to its blend of strategic advantages. Its proximity to the national capital, New Delhi, ensures easy access to a large talent pool and key decision-makers. The region’s modern infrastructure, world-class amenities, and planned urban layout create an environment conducive to business growth. With a burgeoning ecosystem of IT parks, commercial spaces, and residential complexes, Noida Extension offers a seamless work-life balance for employees.”

The area’s connectivity through highways and public transportation facilitates efficient commuting, enhancing overall productivity. Moreover, “the region’s proactive local governance and business-friendly policies attract tech enterprises, fostering an ecosystem of innovation and collaboration. Noida Extension’s rapid evolution into a technology hub underscores its appeal as a holistic business enclave that caters to the diverse needs of tech companies, making it an increasingly favored choice for industry players,” he adds.