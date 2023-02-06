Noida-based CRC Group pledges over 800 cr under Invest UP Programme

NCR-based real estate developer CRC Group has announced its pledge to invest Rs 810 crore under the Invest UP Programme. The company would invest in constructing an international level integrated IT/ITES commercial project in Noida. The land has already been acquired.

The upcoming project features a total constructed area of approx. 25 lakh sq ft. It will be located in Sector 140A of Noida and is expected to create around 9000 employment opportunities.

According to the company, this project would be one of the best IT/ITES business parks in South East Asia and will create most efficiently operated sustainable campus.

Invest UP is an investment promotion and facilitation agency powered by the state government of UP.

“We are happy to announce our pledge to invest Rs 810 crore under the Invest UP Programme. Our group is committed to working in close partnership with the state government and strengthening its commercial and residential infrastructure. This investment will also reinforce our position as one of the state’s leading real estate developers providing world class infrastructural solutions to meet its needs while generating a huge employment opportunity,” said Salil Kumar, Director, Marketing & Business Management, CRC Group.

CRC Group is a real estate company based in Noida, and has so far delivered several projects spread cumulatively over approx. 15 lakh sq ft in the last 5 years, while approximately 35 lakh sq ft is under construction.