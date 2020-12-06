No TA after DA hike ban! Central Government Employees to not get this allowance during lockdown period

Here's what DoPT says on Central Government Employees transport allowance during lockdown

Central Government Employees will not be granted transport allowance if they could not attend the office during the lockdown period and worked from home, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has clarified in an Office Memorandum (O.M.)

The O.M. dated 1st December 2020 said that transport allowance (TA) is provided to Central Government Employees to compensate them for the amount spend on commuting between residence and office. Hence, employees will not be eligible for transport allowance for a month if they did not attend office during lockdown for that entire month.

“Central Government employees, who could not attend office in a whole calendar month during Lockdown period, are not eligible to draw Transport Allowance for that month as these employees had not incurred any expenditure for commuting office,” the DoPT said.

The Central Government had exempted certain employees from attending office during the lockdown period in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection. And specific orders were issued in this regard.

DoPT Office Memorandum dated 1 December 2020.

No TA for physically disabled, pregnant women employees

The DoPT’s latest O.M. further said that physically disabled employees and pregnant women employees, who were exempted to attend office and were directed to work from home during the exempted period, are also not eligible to draw Transport Allowance during exemption period as these employees have not incurred any expenditure for commuting office.

No TA for non-entitles officers

The non-entitled officers/officials, who are temporarily provided with facility of official car for commuting between office and residences throughout the whole calendar month on account of non-availability of public transport facility due to COVID-19 pandemic, will also not be eligible to draw Transport Allowance.