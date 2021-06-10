No pay cut! Modi govt to treat Central Government workers on duty if they stayed at home during lockdowns

Representative image

Payment of wages to outsourced persons of Ministries/Department and other organizations of Central Government during 2nd Wave of COVID-19: The Central Government has decided to provide full wages to all contractual, casual and outsourced staff who were forced to stay at home during lockdowns this year. The Government will consider such workers “on duty” even if they had to stay at home during lockdowns from April 1 to June end.

In an Office Memorandum (O.M) dated 8th June 2021, the Department of Expenditure (DOE) noted the impact of lockdowns on contractual, casual and outsourced staff engaged by various Central Government departments and ministries.

“It has been seen that the 2nd wave of COVID-19, starting mid — April and continuing till now has impacted a large number of people in the country. However, unlike a nationwide lockdown last year, lockdown during this year has varied throughout the country based on the severity of the 2nd wave. Due to this there is a likelihood of a number of contractual, casual and outsources staff such as housekeeping staff etc. being required to stay at home for various reasons, which under normal circumstances, would result in a deduction in their pay/wages,” O.M. said.

The O.M. further announced relief for such workers by considering them “on duty” while they stayed at home during lockdowns.

“In order to avoid any undue hardships under the prevailing extraordinary circumstances, it has been decided that wherever any such contractual, casual and outsourced staff of Ministries/Departments and other organizations of Government of India, is required to stay at home due to state wise lockdown imposed by States/UT Governments or otherwise as deem fit by the competent authority, they may be treated as “on duty” during such period of absences and necessary pay/wages would be paid accordingly,” the DOE said.

Important dates

The above instruction will for the period between 1st April, 2021 and 30th June, 2021. It will also apply to Attached/Subordinate Offices, Autonomous/Statutory Bodies of the Government of India.