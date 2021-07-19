No more delays for pensioners! First credit of pension to be on the basis of e-PPO

It has been observed that the first credit of pension into the account of pensioner or family pensioner is getting delayed.

The first credit of pension into the account of a pensioner or family pensioner is to be on the basis of e-PPO followed by subsequent verification with physical PPOs.

The government in a recent office memorandum has said that it has been observed that the first credit of pension into the account of pensioners or family pensioners is delayed as the CPPCs of banks await the receipt of the physical PPO for verification before starting the payment of benefits.

As per the Memo, the delay in crediting of the pension to the pensioner’s account due to this has been causing undue hardship to pensioners.

With a view to streamline the process to expedite the payment of first credit, all the Heads of the CPPCs of Authorised Banks are hereby directed to ensure that the credit of the first pension into the account of pensioners or family pensioners is carried out immediately on the basis of e-PPO and e-SSA received from the CPAO.

The physical PPO booklet and related documents will continue to be sent to CPPCs until further orders. On receipt of the same, the CPPC of Banks will verify the details and if any differences are found between the e-PPO and manual PPO, the same should be intimated to CCP, CPAO within a month for necessary corrective action.