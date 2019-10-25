No money left for last-minute Diwali shopping? Here are some options to get funds easily

With just a day left, people have either finished their shopping or in a hurry to buy the gift items for the near and dear ones.

With just a day left, people have either finished their shopping or in a hurry to buy the gift items for the near and dear ones. However, there are chances that some of your essential buying are still left, but you are left with no money, or you suddenly remember to buy gifts for someone that you can’t miss after finishing Diwali shopping exhausting your budget.

However, if your budget is lean, you still don’t have to compromise on Diwali shopping, as there are some options available to borrow money with ease.

Here are three such options to get some funds with ease:

ZestMoney

India’s first and one of the largest AI-Driven, EMI Financing Platform in the country, ZestMoney is built as a platform that can meaningfully improve the lives of more than 30 crore households in the country, having no access to credit cards or any other formal financing options at present because of insufficient credit history. The unique platform of ZestMoney uses mobile technology, digital banking, and Artificial Intelligence to make life more affordable to millions of Indian consumers. So, you may enjoy the convenience of EMIs on smartphones, fashion, travel, education, healthcare and more this Diwali and pay by ZestMoney without any requirement of credit card, debit card or credit score.

LazyPay

Lazypay is one such option that will provide you a premium deferral payment facility. It has expanded its portfolio and has evolved into a full-sized credit provider, offering EMI on online merchants, app-based instant personal loans and ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ services in different verticals like – food ordering, shopping, travel tickets and bill payments. This facility is live on Flipkart, Amazon, Swiggy, Zomato and so on. With its latest offering of instant credit through UPI and Bharat QR, LazyPay is now omnichannel to help you transact on credit anytime, anywhere.

Paysense

This is a consumer lending platform that gives users credit in a personalised manner. The company has EMI service that is their personalised line of credit which can be used to make instant purchases. It also offers loans for weddings, travel, vehicle, media emergency and for home improvement.