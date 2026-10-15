What if holding your equity investments for two or three years meant paying no long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on the profits?

A proposal by SBI Research to scrap LTCG tax on equity investments while extending the qualifying holding period to two or three years has brought a possible tax break for stock market investors into focus.

If implemented, the change could improve post-tax returns for long-term investors, including those investing through equity mutual funds. But it could also mean a higher tax bill for investors who sell their holdings before the revised holding period is met.

In its October 12 Ecowrap report, economists from State Bank of India (SBI) proposed that the government must abolish the long-term capital gains tax (LTCG) on equity investments in India.

“The Government must seriously look into anchoring hot money flows into equity segment by extending the holding period to say 2-3 years and abolishing the long term capital gains tax for equity,” said the report.

The proposal carries two distinct components, first is extending the holding period of an equity instrument and the other is abolishing long term capital gains, i.e., LTCG tax on the same.

However, SBI Research’s proposal is a recommendation, not an official announcement by the government for a change in tax policy.

Presently, the eligible listed equity shares and equity-oriented mutual fund units qualify as long-term assets where the holding period is more than 12 months.

Such LTCG exceeding Rs 1.25 lakh annually is taxed at 12.5% (exclusive of surcharge and cess). Whereas, the short-term capital gains (STCG) on such transactions are taxed at 20%, exclusive of surcharge and cess.

2 or 3 years to qualify for LTCG? How much tax can investors save?

Assume an investor buys eligible listed shares for Rs 10 lakh and sells them for Rs 15 lakh, making a gain of Rs 5 lakh.

Assume the investor has no other eligible LTCG during the year, and exclude cess and surcharge.

Assuming the 20% STCG rate remains unchanged and LTCG becomes fully exempt only after the new holding period.

Holding period before sale Tax under existing 12-month holding period Tax if the holding period becomes 2 years and LTCG is abolished Tax if the holding period becomes 3 years and LTCG is abolished 6 months Rs.1,00,000 (STCG) Rs. 1,00,000 (STCG) Rs. 1,00,000 (STCG) 18 months Rs. 46,875 (LTCG) Rs. 1,00,000 (STCG) Rs. 1,00,000 (STCG) 30 months Rs. 46,875 (LTCG) Nil (exempt LTCG) Rs. 1,00,000 (STCG) 42 months Rs. 46,875 (LTCG) Nil (exempt LTCG) Nil (exempt LTCG)

Note: The figures exclude cess and surcharge.

Current LTCG tax: (Rs 5,00,000 – Rs 1,25,000) × 12.5% = Rs 46,875.

STCG tax: Rs 5,00,000 × 20% = Rs 1,00,000.

Under the assumed proposal, qualifying LTCG is exempt; therefore, tax is nil once the applicable 2- or 3-year period is crossed.

The investor could save Rs 46,875 before cess and surcharge on this Rs 5 lakh gain if the investor holds the shares beyond the proposed 2- or 3-year period and LTCG is abolished as proposed.

“But extending the holding period by itself would not create a tax saving: an investor selling after 18 months or after 30 months under a 3-year rule could instead pay Rs. 1 lakh as STCG under these assumptions. The actual impact would depend on the final law to be enacted,” said CA (Dr.) Suresh Surana.

Will zero LTCG tax attract more investors to Indian equities?

Yes, taxation materially influences investment decisions, including in cases where the foreign investors compare post-tax returns across different asset classes and jurisdictions.

“Abolishing LTCG tax after a holding period of two or three years could improve India’s attractiveness where the investors would retain a complete share of their realised gains, encouraging them to defer exits and commit for longer periods,” said Dipesh Jain, Partner, Economic Laws Practice.

“For foreign investors, a more favourable tax regime could strengthen India’s relative position among the other emerging markets. However, the benefit could also depend on interplay with the treaty provisions and the investor’s domestic tax position. Instances where certain investors enjoy tax exemption in India may derive little or no incremental benefit,” Jain further added.

Nevertheless, tax incentives alone cannot guarantee stable capital flows. Market valuations, sustainable returns, corporate governance, liquidity and policy predictability would remain equally important. The suggested reform should therefore be viewed as a meaningful incentive, rather than a standalone solution.

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How would this change affect retail investors, mutual fund investors and short-term traders?

The impact would differ across the investor categories.

For retail investors, particularly those selling shares between the current 12-month threshold and the proposed 2 to 3 year period, the tax burden could increase if such gains are reclassified as short-term capital gains.

For equity mutual fund investors, the proposal could strengthen the appeal of equity-oriented mutual funds, particularly for long-term financial goals. Tax-free qualifying gains could improve post-tax returns and encourage longer investment horizons.

For short-term traders, the proposal would offer little or no direct benefit, given the 2 to 3-year qualifying period. Their gains would generally continue to remain taxable under the STCG provisions.

The proposal would primarily incentivise longer holding periods rather than provide an across-the-board tax reduction for equity investors.

No LTCG tax on equities: How much could the Govt lose?

The Government’s revenue is the principal argument against abolishing LTCG tax.

A precise estimate of the revenue the government would forgo cannot be made from the proposal alone. As an indication of the scale, the government informed Parliament that collections from LTCG tax on equity transactions were Rs. 72,249 crore in AY 2024–25 and Rs. 1,29,158 crore in AY 2025–26.

These are past collections, not a forecast of the revenue loss from abolishing the tax, and future collections would depend on market performance, gains realised, and investor behaviour.

“Higher investment activity may partly offset the revenue foregone over time, but this cannot be guaranteed or quantified without assessing how investors respond. The proposal would require the government to weigh potential long-term benefits for investment and market stability against the immediate fiscal cost,” commented Surana.

There is an important historical precedent. When Securities Transaction Tax (STT) was introduced in 2004, qualifying long-term capital gains on listed equities were exempted under Section 10(38) of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

The Finance Act, 2018 subsequently withdrew this exemption and introduced Section 112A, initially taxing qualifying gains exceeding Rs 1 lakh at 10%.

“The potential revenue loss could be partly get offset through two channels. First, extending the holding period would reclassify certain gains, currently taxed as LTCG, as STCG, levying a higher tax rate. And secondly, increased investment inflow could generate revenue through STT, stamp duty and GST on brokerage services,” explained Jain.

However, the extent of any such increase remains uncertain and would depend on the actual response in market activity once the suggestion is brought to life.

One aspect which the Government must also account for is the risk of tax abuse, particularly in the case of penny stocks with bogus LTCG.

Over the longer term, increased capital formation could support business expansion, employment and broader economic activity, generating additional sources of revenue.

However, these benefits would depend on demonstrable economic outcomes rather than an increase in stock-market valuations alone.

Equity LTCG tax waiver: What it could mean for retail investors

The proposal highly influences how Indian households allocate their savings. Its most significant effect would be improving the relative post-tax attractiveness of long-term equity investments.

India’s household participation in the market has been significant, despite market weakness. September 2026 equity mutual fund inflows reportedly reached over Rs 38K crore, while monthly SIP contributions reached a record Rs 32.5K crore. These figures suggest that domestic investors have continued allocating money to equities despite subdued market performance.

“Abolishing the LTCG tax could reinforce this trend. Household investors would retain more of their realised gains, potentially strengthening the appeal of equity mutual funds and direct equity investments. It could also encourage households to redirect some savings from traditional instruments towards listed equity and market-linked investments,” said Jain.

“The likely effects across asset classes would differ and not be uniform. Fixed deposits offer relatively predictable returns, while equities carry market risk. Gold serves as a diversification instrument, and real estate fulfils distinct consumption and wealth-preservation objectives,” Jain explained.

Accordingly, tax treatment would influence asset allocation but would not be the sole determinant.

The reform may not encourage certain households to move away from secure savings or assume market risks beyond their risk appetite.

Conclusion

Scrapping LTCG tax on equities may improve investors’ post-tax returns and make equity investments, including equity mutual funds, more attractive.

It may encourage some households to allocate more savings to equities and could support mutual fund inflows. Even though this may be a way to encourage longer-term investment, the actual response would depend on investor behaviour and market conditions.

The change may not automatically shift savings away from fixed deposits, debt mutual funds, gold or real estate, as these options differ in risk, liquidity, income stability and tax treatment. Equities can offer growth potential but also carry market risk. Households may continue to choose other assets to meet their needs and comfort with risk.

Thus, removing the tax could strengthen the case for equities, but its effect on household savings and mutual fund inflows is uncertain and would depend on factors beyond tax, including returns, valuations and investor confidence.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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