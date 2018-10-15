No locker rent, no tension of purity or theft, 2.5% annual return: Invest in Sovereign Gold Bond now

With the issues like purity, making charges of jewellery, cost of storing etc eliminated, SGB offers a superior alternative to holding gold in physical form.

Like gold, Sovereign Gold Bond also acts as a buffer during market meltdown and economic turmoil by giving higher return during the crisis. But holding physical gold has risks of getting it lost by way of theft, robbery etc.

So, apart from blocking money in gold without regular return, you have to bear the cost of borrowing a locker also to protect your gold and jewellery. But you have an alternative in Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB), which is now open for investments.

Issued by the RBI on behalf of the Government of India, the new SGB series is open for investments from October 15 till October 19, 2018 and the issue price of the series has been fixed by the government as Rs 3,146 per gram.

Minimum investment in SGBs in a financial year shall be one gram, with a maximum limit of subscription of 4 kg for individuals, 4 kg for Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities notified by the government from time to time.

Investors pay the issue price of this government security, which is denominated in grams of gold, in cash and the bonds will be redeemed in cash on maturity at the prevailing market price of the gold. As an investor receives the ongoing market price at the time of redemption or premature redemption, the quantity of gold for which investment was made remains protected.

With the issues like purity, making charges of jewellery, cost of storing etc eliminated, SGB offers a superior alternative to holding gold in physical form, as the bond also provides 2.5 per cent per annum return, given on half yearly basis.

There is also an option of investing in the bond online and holding it in dematerialised form, which not only eliminates the chance of losing the bond papers, but will also attract an discount of Rs 50 per gram, thus reducing the online issue price to Rs 3,096 per gram.

Individuals, HUFs, trusts, universities and charitable institutions, who are resident in India as defined under Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, are eligible to invest in SGBs. Every application must have PAN, against which a unique investor ID will be issued. The ID is to be used for all the subsequent investments in the scheme.

Joint holding is also allowed. However, in case of joint holding, the yearly limit on investment applies to the first applicant.