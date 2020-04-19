  • MORE MARKET STATS

No cut in pension to central government employee, says Finance Ministry

Published: April 19, 2020 1:46:53 PM

"It is being reported that a 20 per cent cut in central government pensions is being planned. This news is false. There will be no cut in pension disbursements. It is clarified that salaries and pensions will not be affected by government cash management instructions," the ministry said in a tweet.

The finance ministry on Sunday said there will be no cut in pensions to central government employees. The ministry clarified its position after reports that the government is planning to cut pensions.

The ministry’s tweet was also shared by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

