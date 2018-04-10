No credit history? No problem; here is how your American Dream may still be viable

One of the biggest issues most immigrants face is financial, the largest of which is the struggle for approval for a credit card with no prior American credit history.

As globalization becomes stronger and stronger, so does immigration and the exchange of professionals and talent across nations and borders. The increase in education and digitization has given people all over the world the chance to reach their professional aspirations in places that aren’t necessarily their home countries. And with that drive, America remains one of the top destinations for people from all nationalities – a place for those from all over the world to turn their professional dreams into reality.

Call it the lure of the American Dream, but America is brimming at its very edges with immigrants all striving to fulfil their varying dreams. Yet things aren’t always easy as a new immigrant. There is a clash of cultures, languages, ideologies, and the need to build an entirely new life in a foreign place. One of the biggest issues most immigrants face is financial, the largest of which is the struggle for approval for a credit card with no prior American credit history. Unfortunately, even if you have a rich credit history in your home country, credit history is non-transferable from country to country. But even though landing a credit card without previous US credit history can be difficult for most new immigrants, there are other alternatives available.

Why Credit in America is Important

You might think that a credit card in America is not of utmost importance. This is not the case – it is simply essential. Possessing a credit card is crucial to life in America. Not having a credit card is a serious disadvantage, one that can have an impact on nearly all aspects of your life. Without a credit card, you are not able to purchase even the most basic of day-to-day needs, like a mobile phone plan. The key to obtaining this essential financial tool? A credit score! Credit is one of the main arteries for life in America, and one that needs attention and care to cultivate and properly build. Credit cards are the best ways to build credit scores. A good credit score is a major asset, and one you should begin building as soon as you arrive in America.

Secured Credit Cards

A secured credit card is backed by a cash deposit that you make when you open the account as collateral for the credit line available on the card. This means that the limit on your secured credit card is the amount of money you deposited in the bank account for the card. For example, if you deposited $500, your credit limit will be $500. Most secured credit cards have a low credit line which may be limiting for immigrants who have just moved to the US.

Opening a Store Credit Card

Another option are retail cards commonly offered by many large brands and chains. Thousands of major retail businesses such as Macy’s, Costco, and even select grocers, offer their own store-branded credit cards in partnership with credit companies. Although comfortable, this can be limiting as most store credit cards can only be used for purchases and transactions at that specific retailer. Despite this, many find it a convenient purchasing option. Yet what initially comes off as positive frequently turns out to be a bigger hindrance than help. Retail cards tend to charge incredibly high interest rates that can quickly spiral into a debt disaster. This can be a serious issue for those trying hard to establish a positive credit rating.

Debit Cards

Debit cards are another common alternative to credit cards for those with no credit rating or history in the United States. Debit cards directly correspond to the funds you have in your bank account – you can only use the funds that you have available. As soon as you make a purchase or transaction, money is immediately deducted from your checking account. While debit cards may be practical temporary solutions, they do not provide any long-term benefits and do not help you build your credit score.

The New Era in Unsecured Credit Cards – Cards that require zero credit history

Unsecured credit cards for those lacking credit histories in the United States is now an option. Offering high credit limits, no annual fees, and no SSN required to apply, the world of unsecured credit cards just got a little bigger. Few revolutionary companies are catering to a population that has been previously unrecognized by providing relocating professionals with platinum credit cards even with no previous credit history. This new kind of credit card is giving hope to thousands. So it appears the American Dream may still be viable, after all.

(By Elnor Rozenrot, Founder & CEO, CreditStacks)