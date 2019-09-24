No Credit Card needed: Buy goods worth Rs 1 lakh, pay later this festival – Here’s how

Flipkart is offering Cardless Credit this festival season. Representational image/Pixabay

Cardless Credit Offer: This festival season, you can make purchases up to Rs 1 lakh and pay later without credit card, thanks to a first of its kind offer by Flipkart. During its upcoming ‘The Big Billion Days’ sale from 29th September, Flipkart’s innovative ‘Cardless Credit’ feature would allow customers to shop up to Rs Rs 1 lakh and pay later. ‘The Big Billion Days Sale’ will end on October 4, 2019.

During the sale, shoppers can enjoy the cardless credit facility by choosing this as a payment option while proceeding for checkout. The company says on its website that there is no need to pay any downpayment for availing the cardless credit facility.

During the sale, Flipkart customers will get three payment options – 1. Pay the amount next month at zero interest; 2. Pay three months EMI at zero interest; 3. Pay in Easy EMIs up to 12 months. There is zero processing fee and simple digital KYC process to make the process easy for customers, Flipkart said.

Flipkart’s cardless credit facility is likely to encourage users who don’t use credit card and don’t want to take a personal loan for festival shopping.

How to apply:

1. Enter PAN and other details to know your Credit Limit.

2. Complete KYC process online in less than two minutes.

3. Shop on Flipkart with Cardess Credit option.

4. You can check credit limit, under My Accounts > Cardless Credit.

5. Repay by the 15th of next month on the Flipkart app.