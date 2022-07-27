Niva Bupa launches TravelAssure Health Insurance Plan: Check Features

Niva Bupa Health Insurance (Max Bupa Company Limited) has announced the launch of a Travel Assure plan to enable customers to plan their overseas travel hassle-free, offering complete coverage to provide protection for any unforeseen medical emergency.



With Covid-induced restrictions being lifted in most parts of the world, it is leading to a surge in international travel. The company says TravelAssure will cater for those travel and adventure sports enthusiasts who want complete peace of mind when they visit any foreign country.

The new plan by Niva Bupa includes various benefits and features such as emergency in-patient and outpatient medical treatment covering consultations and diagnostic tests, emergency medical evacuation, personal accident cover, daily hospital cash to cover for out-of-pocket expenses, and dental treatment. In today’s times, travellers are aware of the risks involved while travelling overseas and thus more inclined towards securing their journey with a comprehensive travel insurance plan. The plan also provides cover for Covid-related hospitalisation. It also offers complete pre-existing disease cover up to ’emergency inpatient medical treatment’ sum insured for students going abroad for studies.

Another key feature is the Loan protector benefit under which the company will pay the balance principal loan amount in case of death of the insured person due to an accident during the policy period.

To make the travel plan more inclusive, the plan offers extensive maternity coverage, including delivery, lawful medical termination of pregnancy, cost of a midwife or obstetric nurse, and newborn baby coverage for hospitalization and vaccination, subject to the sum insured limit defined in the policy. These benefits are available only for students going abroad for studies.



Bhabatosh Mishra, Director – Underwriting, Products & Claims, Niva Bupa Health Insurance says, “The TravelAssure plan can benefit our existing and prospective customers to make their overseas travel more enjoyable, without having to worry about any financial or medical risk. The product has been designed to make travel a hassle-free experience for people and provide them cover against any unforeseen medical emergency or travel-related mishap. This product will offer them assurance that in case of any unfavourable incident while they are travelling abroad.”

Nimish Agrawal, Senior Vice President & Head Marketing, Niva Bupa Health Insurance says, “This product gives them the licence to travel with complete peace of mind. TravelAssure has been conceptualized after understanding the needs or anxiety of international travellers across various segments. The sum output is our assurance to customers that they can enjoy their international trip, without having to worry about any untoward incident that may happen during their trip.”

The company claims, that to aid customers during their trip, several additional features like trip delay, trip cancellation, trip interruption, missed connection, loss of passport, loss/ delay of checked-in baggage, loss of international driving license, loss of electronic gadgets, bounced hotel/airline booking is being offered as part of the plan.

Niva Bupa’s TravelAssure plan is available at a sum insured ranging from USD 25000 to USD 500000 (Rs 20 lakhs to Rs 4 crore approx). The plan is available only on an individual basis with a maximum age limit of 80 years.

Key features of the plan;

Emergency inpatient and outpatient treatment – Coverage for medical emergencies, including doctor consultations and diagnostic tests

Provides COVID coverage – Medical expenses for hospitalization due to COVID-19

Accident cover – Provides coverage for death, permanent total disability, and a permanent partial disability due to an accident

Complete pre-existing disease cover – Pre-existing diseases coverage up to “emergency inpatient medical treatment” sum insured for students going abroad for studies

Medical evacuation – Reimbursement of the cost of the transportation of the insured person from a hospital to the nearest medical facility

Trip Protection – Various features that will help customers in emergencies like trip cancellation or trip interruption, trip delay, loss of passport, loss/ delay of checked-in baggage, loss of international driving license and loss of electronic gadgets

Loan protector – Company will pay the balance principal loan amount in case of death of the insured person due to an accident during the policy period



